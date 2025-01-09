This week I had a quick day trip to Qatar so figured I’d watch The Diplomat on the plane. I had downloaded 3 episodes, and although the season started slow and it took me awhile to remember what had happened in the previous season, by episode 6 I was hooked! It was the last episode I had on my iPad so once I got back to Kuwait figured I’d continue the season. Turns out that was the last episode of the season. wtf? Why is The Diplomat just 6 episodes this season, it’s not an epic mini-series, it’s like a random stupid show. Waste of time.
On the other hand, Landman is killing it, I love the show. I also watched the movie A Real Pain, it was good but was expecting it to be better.
Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Week:
Den of Thieves (7.0)
Paddington in Peru (6.8)
Other Movies Showing:
Better Man (7.0)
Gladiator II (7.0)
Home Alone (classic) (7.7)
Kraven the Hunter (5.7)
Moana 2 (7.1)
Mufasa: The Lion King (6.7)
Nosferatu (7.8)
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (7.5)
The Man in the White Van (6.0)
Wicked (8.1)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
3 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
movies I watched:
– Dìdi (2024) an average coming-of-age movie. I don’t understand the hype
– Bad Santa (2003) first time watching it (unrated version) and loved every minute of it
– Underwater (2020)
– Den of Thieves (2018) very underrated. I dare say this is Heat (1995) of the 2010s. hope part 2 will be as good. highly recommended
– The Abyss (1989) first time watching it (remastered version). I can’t believe this is a 35yo movie, and very relatable
Loved A Real Pain. As someone who’s also visited the concentration camps in Majdanek and Auschwitz, I understood the existential pain the characters were facing in the film.
Mark, i bet your favorite character in Landman is the daughter