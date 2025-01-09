Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

This week I had a quick day trip to Qatar so figured I’d watch The Diplomat on the plane. I had downloaded 3 episodes, and although the season started slow and it took me awhile to remember what had happened in the previous season, by episode 6 I was hooked! It was the last episode I had on my iPad so once I got back to Kuwait figured I’d continue the season. Turns out that was the last episode of the season. wtf? Why is The Diplomat just 6 episodes this season, it’s not an epic mini-series, it’s like a random stupid show. Waste of time.

On the other hand, Landman is killing it, I love the show. I also watched the movie A Real Pain, it was good but was expecting it to be better.

Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Den of Thieves (7.0)

Paddington in Peru (6.8)

Other Movies Showing:

Better Man (7.0)

Gladiator II (7.0)

Home Alone (classic) (7.7)

Kraven the Hunter (5.7)

Moana 2 (7.1)

Mufasa: The Lion King (6.7)

Nosferatu (7.8)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (7.5)

The Man in the White Van (6.0)

Wicked (8.1)