The local band Galaxy Juice recently released their third album “and the forty thieves”. This is their first album where they sing in both Arabic and English and they also experimented with traditional khaliji/Gulf percussions. They infused the traditional beats with synthesizers and guitars and managed to create their own unique sound.

If you want to listen to their new album, it’s available to stream on: Spotify, Anghami and Apple Music.

You can also follow them on Instagram @galaxyjuiceband