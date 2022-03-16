Tickets to Ahmadi Music Group’s concert this week are currently on sale but quickly running out. AMG will be performing music by Vivaldi who many consider being the best-loved composer of the Baroque era. There are two performances taking place, one on Thursday and the other on Friday and tickets start at 10KD. If you’re interested, here is the link to get you tickets. Link
I can’t believe Vivaldi is gonna perform in Kuwait! 😭🙌🏼