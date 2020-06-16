BBC published an article today bringing into spotlight Kuwait’s Shlonik Covid-19 contact-tracing app calling it once of the most invasive in the world along with Bahrain’s BeAware app. BBC goes even further by describing them both as “mass surveillance tools”.
Most contact-tracing apps rely solely on Bluetooth signals, but Bahrain and Kuwait’s capture location data through GPS and upload this to a central database, tracking the movements of users in real time.
The researchers say Bahraini and Kuwaiti authorities would be able to easily link this sensitive personal information to an individual, as users are required to register with a national ID number. Other countries’ contact tracing apps anonymise users. Source
I’m guessing citizens under forced home quarantine can’t do much about this but everyone else will probably delete the app once the article makes its rounds today. It will also be interesting to see how Zain will distance itself from all this since this can’t be a good look for them.
No surprises here. Things move so slow sometimes in Kuwait I was amazed at how fast these two things happened during this event:
1) The barrier walls, fences, and barbwire erected to isolate lockdown areas and
2) how fast this application was available for use (design, development, coding, ect.). It was as if the app was already developed prior to the actual event.
I would imagine whoever did this app doesn’t have the know-how to develop Bluetooth tracing, I mean Google-Apple were collaborating for months to do that, so this seems more of a fast lazy development solution, rather than deliberate surveillance. You know how much we love lazy solutions here.
Lazy solutions, that’s funny! They should have collaborated with Talabat to track all of us and our food deliveries!! :)
If I’m not mistaken, they used the same app Bahrain was using and re-branded it to a local one in a short time
I think the general population doesn’t care even if it made the newspapers, but they will act if there’s a WhatsApp broadcast that says the app can access your camera and spy on you in the bathroom.
Yes i see that happening very soon 😂😂
Isn’t location tracking the whole point of the app anyways?
They want to know if you’re in your house during quarantine…
or, if u recently tested positive, where you’ve been in the past days
For home quarantine yes, but for tracing they don’t need your exact GPS location.
https://blog.google/documents/58/Contact_Tracing_-_Bluetooth_Specification_v1.1_RYGZbKW.pdf
Good point, the app originally started as an app to track home quarantiners to make sure they don’t leave their home. I think the privacy issue pops up because they were telling people to install the app for tracing and for tracing they don’t need the GPS location. But interesting that the article mentions that in other countries even tracing is anonymous. So how do they know who I made contact with? Or do they just message the other person via the app not know who they r to let them know they’ve been in contact with a COVID positive person?
I highly disagree, the fact is this app is a life saver. Having been on shlonk i saw several people in my quarantine building get pulled out for being positive for corona. It’s app, when your 2 weeks are over you remove it they literally tell you to stay home in the west this app makes sure of it cause people weren’t following orders. The government already knows every single thing about us, do you really think they care? When getting a visa to Kuwait you literally give up everything about yourself plus what are they going to use it for?
If this was a horrible country they wouldn’t still be under lockdown, they would have opened up like everyone else rather than destroy their own economy to ensure their people are safe. Kuwait is slowing down dramatically compared to the rest of the gulf and believe me, next week corona cases will explode globally as countries prefer the economy and taxes over people.
Plus i love the west, in London you are under 24/7 surveillance, when in london count the number of hidden security cameras on the streets not related to buildings, i counted 25 in a 5 minute walk to hyde park. In America you are constantly being under surveillance through your phone’s facial recognition (see alexandria ocasio-cortez). The west always think they are the sons of god, i never hear criticism about them, i just hear them criticising everyone else.
They call our tv shows racist but have you seen their tv shows? Have you seen little Britain? Have you seen American late night talk shows? They attacked the “brutality” by the police in Hong Kong yet dont say shit about what is happening in America?
a fucking reporter who is standing on a wall far away from the protesters gets hit on the stomach with a shield then hit while they are running away? people are being forced into their own homes even if they are in their balconies? There was a scene in cnn a few days ago where they pulled a woman by her hair and beat the crap out of her, even kicked her while holding her by the hair for protesting. Let’s also talk about how arabs have multiple wives and they think it’s bad yet borris can CHEAT on his wife and people didnt say anything (I know i was actually in the uk at the time). The wests are the sons of god, no other excuse for their actions.