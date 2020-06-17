I came across this photo of the iconic Al-Salam Complex in Salmiya which I hadn’t seen before (I think). What grabbed my attention was the restaurant “Beefy” on the street corner. As a kid, I remember that corner store as a patisserie but I had heard there used to be a great pizza place before it and doubt it was called Beefy. So, my best guess is that this photo was taken in the early 70s.

I also completely seemed to have forgotten what the corner store became towards the end of its life, but the round building along with all the stores were demolished back in 2009 and turned into Al Salam Mall which is where Lulu is today.

For some interior photos of the building just before it was demolished click here.