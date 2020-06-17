I came across this photo of the iconic Al-Salam Complex in Salmiya which I hadn’t seen before (I think). What grabbed my attention was the restaurant “Beefy” on the street corner. As a kid, I remember that corner store as a patisserie but I had heard there used to be a great pizza place before it and doubt it was called Beefy. So, my best guess is that this photo was taken in the early 70s.
I also completely seemed to have forgotten what the corner store became towards the end of its life, but the round building along with all the stores were demolished back in 2009 and turned into Al Salam Mall which is where Lulu is today.
For some interior photos of the building just before it was demolished click here.
I always dreamed of living in this building. I never went in it but I imagined the rooms to be with curved walls. If I remember correctly it also had a decent size parking garage attached to it…..something the builders of Al Salam Mall did not put into their design which of course triggers my parking lot anxiety (parked there twice, it is like a bumper car game at entertainment city).
Al Salam Mall demolished that multistory parking lot after they were done constructing the mall. I never understood why, they have a major parking issue there now which they wouldn’t have had if they had kept that multistory parking.
That parking garage was always empty and never opened if i remember correctly…think it had some structural issues so was unsafe
I remember visiting a doctor at that complex in the 1990’s. The building was iconic and had character. Salam Mall, on the other hand….