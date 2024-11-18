Categories
Darwaza Intersection to Reopen

According to a video on the Arab Times website it looks like the Darwaza intersection in Kuwait City is finally reopening. It closed down 4 years ago for maintenance and since then it’s been riddled with controversy. Hopefully the underground passageway was saved. Link

what did they do for 4 years? I believe this was just a maintenance/refurbishment exercise and not involving any new construction yeh?

I hope my eyes are deceiving me but I cannot see what improvements were made that will help ease congestion in that area

