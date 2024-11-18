BBQ Nights Every Wednesday at Barbacoa

Barbacoa is a steakhouse that opened earlier this year, but their story is actually older than that.

Yaqoub AlWazzan, chef and owner of Barbacoa, got into barbecuing as a hobby to entertain his friends. He started with grilling, but one day bought a used smoker to try his hand at smoking. As he honed his skills, his friends encouraged him to turn his passion into a business. Yaqoub started small, working from home and offering delivery only, before eventually opening a smokehouse called Meat Pirate (I love the name). Living by the sea in Khiran at the time, he drew inspiration for the name from his surroundings. Meat Pirate quickly gained popularity, catching the attention of an investor interested in partnering with Yaqoub to open a restaurant—leading to the creation of Barbacoa.

Barbacoa is a fire dining experience located in Shuwaikh, with a space designed around the art of grilling. One wall is lined with shelves holding firewood for the grills, while the bar area wraps around a massive Santa Maria grill that feels straight out of another era. There’s also outdoor seating available, which opens up during the cooler months.

As you’d expect, the menu is packed with a variety of meats—lamb, beef, chicken, duck, and even some seafood—all grilled over a wood fire in front of you, or smoked in the back inside their custom-built smoker. Dishes are divided into small, medium, and large plates, so you can easily share a lamb rack or keep the Steak Frites all for yourself. More importantly, the menu was put together by someone who loves and is passionate about the food he’s serving.

Barbacoa also have BBQ nights taking place every Wednesday with a special menu filled with favorites like Brisket, Short Ribs, and their very own homemade Chorizo sausages.

If you want to pass by Barbacoa, they’re located in Shuwaikh, inside Lot90, the same complex that has the Italian restaurant Cantina, and the coffee shop Altitude Roasters. They’re open daily from 2PM to 10:30PM with the BBQ Nights being held every Wednesday. Check them out @barbacoa.kw