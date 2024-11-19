47th Kuwait International Book Fair Starts Tomorrow

The 47th Kuwait International Book Fair kicks off tomorrow at the Kuwait International Fairground and runs until November 30th. The book fair debuted in Kuwait in 1975 and has grown to become the country’s largest. The fair is located in halls 5, 6, and 7 and there will be both Arabic and English books available for sale.

The opening hours are the following:

Mornings 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Afternoons 4:30 PM to 10:00 PM

Friday 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Saturday 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM

For more information (although all in Arabic), head over to @kw_nccal