Gamzland is a new indoor amusement park that is opening at HOMZ Mall in Dhajeej next month. This is going to be the largest indoor amusement park in Kuwait and will have entertainment experiences for families and adventure lovers of all ages.

The official opening is on December 15, 2024 and will include special giveaways. So mark your calendars from now if you don’t want to miss this celebration.

If you want to stay posted on the opening event, follow @gamzlandkw