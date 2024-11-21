Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

Silo is back for season 2 and that was pretty much the only new thing I watched this week. Other than that been busy catching up on shows. I finally caught up on Clarkson’s Farm and currently nearly done with High Potential and The Artful Dodger. I traveled this week so haven’t watched that much television.

Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

12 Angry Men (classic) (9.0)

The Well (5.1)

Other Movies Showing:

Canary Black (5.3)

Gladiator II (7.0)

Panda Plan (6.1)

Red One (6.7)

Smile 2 (7.1)

Terrifier 3 (6.7)

The Wild Robot (8.2)

Venom: The Last Dance (6.3)