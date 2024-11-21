Silo is back for season 2 and that was pretty much the only new thing I watched this week. Other than that been busy catching up on shows. I finally caught up on Clarkson’s Farm and currently nearly done with High Potential and The Artful Dodger. I traveled this week so haven’t watched that much television.
Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Week:
12 Angry Men (classic) (9.0)
The Well (5.1)
Other Movies Showing:
Canary Black (5.3)
Gladiator II (7.0)
Panda Plan (6.1)
Red One (6.7)
Smile 2 (7.1)
Terrifier 3 (6.7)
The Wild Robot (8.2)
Venom: The Last Dance (6.3)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
3 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
Any Idea if Interstellar is scheduled for a re-release in Kuwait?
didn’t see anything listed on their website, would be curious to see if it will be available for my Apple Vision Pro in 3D. Gravity in the AVP in 3D was crazy good.
Only thing I watched this week was Falling for Christmas, and it’s basically a Christmas version of Overboard, but without the questionable morals. Very basic, but the Christmas vibes and decorations were very nice.