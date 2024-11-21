CAF & KDD Collaborate on Chocolate Latte

This is a collaboration we didn’t know we needed. CAF and KDD have come together to bring a new drink called the Chocolate Latte. The drink combines everyone’s favorite KDD Chocolate Milk with CAF’s signature coffee and is available as hot or iced.

This isn’t the first time CAF has collaborated with KDD. Their first partnership in 2016 featured the KDD Ice Cream Sandwich, and to date, over 2 million of them have been used.

The new Chocolate Latte is available today in all 21 CAF branches.