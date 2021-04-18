I didn’t but a lot of people are tweeting that they felt an earthquake a while ago. Turns out a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck South West Iran which is why it was felt over here.
I did, I thought it was dizziness from the vaccine shot few days ago but then I say my table lamp swaying.
I felt my home office chair rock ever so slightly. It just swayed back and forth for like 3 seconds. I thought the screws on it needed tightening. It was barely noticeable. I never suspected an earthquake.
It is close to Iran nuclear power plant at Bushehr.
Nuclear power plants should be resistant to earthquakes up to magnitude 7.85 so I’m not worried
https://www.world-nuclear.org/information-library/safety-and-security/safety-of-plants/nuclear-power-plants-and-earthquakes.aspx
It’s Iran not Japan
Learn to read, the article mentions the one in Iran is made to withstand an 8.0 magnitude earthquake.
I was in the office and I was praying to god the building falls down. That’s how much I hate my work. I was genuinely praying that its comes down crashing and I would never have to see Christy again. I really need to find another job.
Yes you do!