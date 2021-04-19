Last month I posted about some “Cats Protection” shelters I spotted in Salmiya. Turns out they’re made by @q8wood4 and are sold for KD20 each. The shelter is 80cm wide, 50cm deep and 50cm tall, it features two openings for cats to get in, a carpeted interior, and a removable roof.

I’m thinking of getting a couple for my neighborhood just need to figure out where I can place them. It’s a very simple and useful idea, I like it. If you want to order one yourself check out @q8wood4.