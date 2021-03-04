Some of you may have watched the video that went viral yesterday of the cats being killed (I chose not to watch it), supposedly the guy in the video got arrested but I haven’t been able to find a legit source for that info. On a more positive note, I recently noticed some “Cat Protection” boxes in Salmiya around the KISR gardens. They’re scattered around the property and they seem to be placed there to offer cats shelter.

I’m curious to know if they’re testing these out to later rollout around Kuwait.

Update: Here is the link to MOI where they mention his arrest