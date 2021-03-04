Some of you may have watched the video that went viral yesterday of the cats being killed (I chose not to watch it), supposedly the guy in the video got arrested but I haven’t been able to find a legit source for that info. On a more positive note, I recently noticed some “Cat Protection” boxes in Salmiya around the KISR gardens. They’re scattered around the property and they seem to be placed there to offer cats shelter.
I’m curious to know if they’re testing these out to later rollout around Kuwait.
Update: Here is the link to MOI where they mention his arrest
I hope that guy who killed the cats gets locked away forever and neutered too.
I love the idea of these protection boxes for cats but I’m curious on how they really work? Does that cat go inside and sleep during the evenings or do people lock the cat inside to protect it?
It’s heart-warming anyhow, know some people are really thinking of ways to protect those poor souls of strays and lost/thrown away pets.
It’s just a box for cats to go into and sleep, some people build similar ones for their gardens and homes. No doors to close or lock.
Would be so cool if we can leave food near them as well. I hope more education would roll out in regards to being kind to animals. Moreover, a lot need a serious sit down on keeping pets. I have seen a lot of abandoned cats and dogs outside Avenues mall. People keep adopting/buying then for some reason just decide they don’t want them or cannot maintain them and abbandon them instead. I know there are some shelters here but again, not so famous. What also bothers me is most are agsinst spaying or neutering saying its haram like seriously, they dont understand how tough it is to bring kittens or puppies into the world only for them to end up as strays. Oops, sorry for the rant but this topic has been bugging me for years now.
You could leave food, i also spotted a water thingy for the cats as well
This is a great idea. Well done ^^
They need to be neutered . people keep feeding them and they breed , ever seen the amount of them behind mubarak al kabeer hospital ?
Also : Toxoplasma gondii
https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/toxoplasmosis/gen_info/faqs.html
Nice idea for the rain and winter but black metal + 50c = baked cat
lol it’s wood not metal so should be better plus I think this is for night time when they sleep
Errrrr. Cats are nocturnal :)
What a disgusting thing for someone to do…
I like the idea of the Cat Protection boxes…We should put them around Kuwait! Maybe make them white so that it won’t be so hot in the summer.
Ok regarding the person whom gassed the kittens. He was diagnosed 2 years ago with bi-polar disease and this was a manic episode. With that being said, what are the ministries protocols regarding people like him. If a manic episode lead him to gassing kittens then its not a stretch to assume he’d do it to a child or any other creature.
I won’t be surprised if cats use it as a litter box :S