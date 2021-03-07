This weekend while at The Avenues I spotted a drive-thru PCR test area being set up at one of the Phase 4 entrances. Is it just me or does this sound like a bad idea? If you’re getting a PCR test it’s most likely because you’ve been in close contact with someone that tested positive or you have symptoms, so do you want people to go shopping after taking a test? Seems weird to me.
You’re absolutely right! It doesn’t make any sense.
Thanks for the warning.. no more avenues or avenues nearby 😂
Maybeeeeeeee it’s for employees of the Avenues to do work-required testing…? Just a hopeful guess, however unlikely.
I think it’s just making it easier for people adding another drive thru test station for the public.
I get your point but if someone does go into the mall after getting tested for having symptoms or being in close contact that is disgusting behavior.
You might be right cause people are dumb but I feel like avenues did it with good intensions.
More people should start setting up drive thru PCR’s to make it easier for people.
there are a few places already with drive thru pcr btw