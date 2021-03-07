Starting today we’re back to curfews and I’m really not looking forward to it and mostly because I’ve run out of TV shows to watch. If you have any recommendations on new shows, pleeeaassseee share them below. There are a couple of movies I’m planning to watch (Coming to America 2, Nomadland) but I don’t have any shows lined up.
On the other hand, I’ll be using this time to go back to working out again since I’ve been slacking off the past two weeks, and I will be doing lots of yoga and lots of video games. I’m still playing Valhalla and just started Dirt 5 last week which btw is the best rally game I’ve played since the original Sega Rally.
What do you guys have planned?
Play Vlaheim…
https://kotaku.com/thors-teeth-valheim-sells-two-million-copies-in-two-we-1846274998
I just finished 2 seasons of Monarca on Netflix. Over the top Mexican drama about a corrupt family of tequila producers. Good fun!
Also started Soulmates which is like a subdued Black Mirror
Other recs:
Call my Agent
Your Honor
Wandavision
I care a lot
Oh haven’t heard of these, I’ll check out the trailers now
YouHonor & Wandavision are great shows, but you need to watch through the first couple of episodes of wandavision before it gets good. If you don’t mind watching a depressing but really good TVshow check out “it’s a sin” I binged it in one sitting.
To not go into depression this time around
mark i reccomend you watch succession as well as barry, both HBO shows and both are really impressive
Both I’ve watched and posted about and aren’t new, but yeah are really great
I’ve started to re watch stuff.
season 1 of altered carbon Twin Peaks the twilight zone, and if your not PC Crazy All in the Family…. but I cant find the directors cut of Dune…
I just recently rewatched The Wire, damn that show is so good and held up pretty well with time.
the wire is amazing (not so much season 2 other than ziggy) i must have seen the show 4 times.
the sopranos you can watch again too; the pine barrens episode one of the best all time.
I rewatched the sopranos before the wire, it was sooooo good, also held up really well and it was also reason I decided to rewatch the wire.
The Serpent, Billions, Big little lies, The Undoing
Old shows…
You would have watched these… but just incase you haven’t…
Hostages (Beni Aruba) – the Israeli one
The spy
Our boys
I haven’t actually, will check them out
Where is Nomadland streaming?
I found it yesterday on Hulu
Is hulu available in kuwait?
only if you use a smartdns or vpn https://248am.com/?s=smartdns
How did you get past the payment issue? I tried to sign up (with vpn) but Hulu wouldn’t accept a non-US payment card
sign up from your phone through Apple Store (you need a US apple store account)
New Amsterdam
Murder Among the Mormons
A little while back, I started with the original series of Star Trek and am working my way through all the series and all the movies. But I am a Trekkie nerd. 😁
Have you seen Carnival Row or WandaVision yet?
Carnival Vision yes, WandaVision just heard about this morning for first time