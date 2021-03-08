Currently, only 6.9% of the community has been vaccinated, a low number, and some people are baffled by it and I’m not sure why. They’re mostly vaccinating Kuwaitis at the moment with a few exceptions so obviously the number is going to be low but, there also hasn’t been a proper government run vaccination drive campaign.

Thankfully though, the private sector has decided to step up and try to solve this issue by offering their vaccinated customers discounts.

If you search for the hashtag #خصم_التطعيم on Instagram you’ll find over 200 offers including ones from big names like Ooredoo, Circuit+, Spark, and some popular local coffee shops. STC and Zain aren’t offering any discounts at the moment but they are trying to help by running campaigns to encourage people to go vaccinate. Imagine if brands like Starbucks, IKEA or Zara also offered discounts how many more people might want to get vaccinated. I know it doesn’t sound logical to offer incentives to go vaccinate, you’d think not getting sick and dying would be enough incentive but you aren’t dealing with logic here.

If you’ve gotten vaccinated already then click here to see what deals are available to you. If you haven’t signed up to vaccinate yet here is the link.