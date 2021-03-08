Currently, only 6.9% of the community has been vaccinated, a low number, and some people are baffled by it and I’m not sure why. They’re mostly vaccinating Kuwaitis at the moment with a few exceptions so obviously the number is going to be low but, there also hasn’t been a proper government run vaccination drive campaign.
Thankfully though, the private sector has decided to step up and try to solve this issue by offering their vaccinated customers discounts.
If you search for the hashtag #خصم_التطعيم on Instagram you’ll find over 200 offers including ones from big names like Ooredoo, Circuit+, Spark, and some popular local coffee shops. STC and Zain aren’t offering any discounts at the moment but they are trying to help by running campaigns to encourage people to go vaccinate. Imagine if brands like Starbucks, IKEA or Zara also offered discounts how many more people might want to get vaccinated. I know it doesn’t sound logical to offer incentives to go vaccinate, you’d think not getting sick and dying would be enough incentive but you aren’t dealing with logic here.
If you’ve gotten vaccinated already then click here to see what deals are available to you. If you haven’t signed up to vaccinate yet here is the link.
Been on the registration list since Dec 2020 and still waiting for a call or sms. don’t really care about incentives – just give me the jab so I can travel again 😂 herd immunity can only be achieved once all residents and citizens are vaccinated. Feel like this is creating an even bigger divide between Expats and Citizens.
Exactly the same position Johann, registered on the day website opened… :)
I’d like to see it be taken a step further with gyms and dine in restaurants only open to vaccinated individuals, but I think cries of discrimination would rise
Cries from who? To hell with them!
Still waiting since 2020 (December)….MOH, just give me a sign ….Don`t care about the incentive and I don`t see the point of making this promotion.
If Kuwait was actually holding enough stock of vaccines and people were refusing to take the jabs, then you you can come up with this sort of campaigns to try and motivate them, but it`s not the case and citizens are still being prioritized so to whom are they addressing the incentives really? Feels like another Sales/Discount promotion for citizens only….Lol
Kuwait has received over a million doses of vaccine so far and people ARE refusing to take jabs based on the data that has been shared.
Not all expats/citizens are ready to or want to take the vaccine and that`s a problem, but is their choice. I`m not going to enter in this moral discussion, it pains me to see medical staff that has the opportunity to take the shot but refusing to do so, and yes I know personally several cases, just in case someone asks.
But I know a lot of expats, that are waiting same like me, to get the shot and we don`t know if or when. I do have two friends 59 and 60 that got called and took the vaccines, so yes it moves, but painfully slow.
With regards to the awareness, MOH does a very poor job and honestly I`d appreciate if you can point me to the data you`re mentioning, cause I`m struggling to find any real and trustable information and I`d love to understand more.
You can find all the data here https://instagram.com/kuwaitnews
They’ve been posting them as headlines so you can skim through the thumbnails and find them
Thanks.
Kuwait did NOT receive over a million doses, not even half of that figure
Can you please share a source at least when you say stuff like that? Kuwait is getting their SEVENTH shipment of Pfizer next week and just got their second shipment of Oxford.
First shipment of Pfizer was 150K doses and all the other shipments were 100K. Oxford first shipment was 200K and second was 400K.
So total is 1,350,000.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CL_yBD3A6wS/?igshid=9nag9yziewyg
https://gulfnews.com/world/gulf/kuwait/covid-19-fifth-batch-of-pfizer-biontech-vaccine-arriving-in-kuwait-today-1.77353926
And saw a post on kuwaitnews that had the million + figure mentioned.
I’m 60 expat going today to get my shot. I tried to register once when I put down I had underlying conditions. It stopped and said contact MOH. that’s it!
so I reregistered as no underlying conditions and in 3,4 weeks I got a notice.
As long as Kuwaiti’s refuse to get a shot no heard immunity. so EXPATS go get your shot. It is going to get worse as the citizens continue in their ways it will be curfew after curfew and closing the airport to non citizens.
I wish they would post how many cases are Kuwaiti’s .vs. all the rest, then they can address the problem by who is causing the the increase in infections.
This gulf news (from 10 feb):
https://gulfnews.com/world/gulf/kuwait/covid-19-61-of-positive-cases-are-kuwaitis-1.77094286
“The spokesman for Kuwait’s Ministry of Health, Dr Abdullah Al Sanad, revealed that 61 per cent of those infected with COVID-19 throughout the month of January were Kuwaitis.”
not sure how this information helps but that is the most official and recent i could find.
As being called for a vaccine isn’t in our control, I reckon the incentive should be for those who have registered. (I’m an MOHE employee and registered the very first week, but I am still waiting.)
https://www.alraimedia.com/article/1524508/
A member of the Supreme Advisory Committee and the Vaccination Committee at the Ministry of Health, Professor Khaled Al-Saeed, announced that “all citizens registered for vaccination on the platform over 65 years old have received the vaccine or received a letter to receive the vaccine.”
Al-Saeed said, “All the expatriates over 65 years of age registered on the platform received the vaccine or received messages, as well as all citizens over 30 years of age who registered on the vaccination platform took the vaccine or received messages.”
https://www.alraimedia.com/article/1524508/محليات/خالد-السعيد-كل-المسجلين-للتطعيم-فوق-ال-65-عاما-أخذوا-اللقاح-أو-وصلتهم-رسالة
if someone would just pay 3bodka to endorse getting vaccinated, all of this will go away
lol very true
COVID19 vaccination should be made mandatory, so we can get this over with!
The only true incentive is that maybe the vaccinated one can travel anywhere with no restrictions.
We are trapped for more than a year
This is messed up! XD