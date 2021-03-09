Has anyone tried the new ferry to Failaka? It went into service towards the end of January and I’m curious to know how fast it gets there and if the journey was bouncy? Like am I gonna get seasick?
Update: Forgot to mention the cost which is around KD50 for a return trip depending on the size of your car. This includes one passenger in the car, for every additional passenger, it’s KD10 extra.
the fees are so HIGH
yeah i should probably mention the cost, just updated the post with it
What’s there in Failaka now a days? Anything interesting? Haven’t been there in about 25 years 😔
Aren’t there some Greek and Mesopotamian ruins on the island? I don’t think anyone is allowed to visit them any longer.
You don’t need a car on the island
Can you go without a car? if so, how much?
What is the price without a car?
50KD! WTF?
Hey Mark,
I have been there 5-6 time in last 10 years. I don’t think so that anybody will get seasick but definitely during the trip will enjoy a lot.
This time the fee is very high. Before it used to be KD3 (without car) KD10 for Sedan and KD15 for SUV.
Duration to reach from Salmiya to Island was around 30-40 mints and you can stay there 3-4 hours and then return back.
For those who wants to know if the car is important to take there with them then the answer is YES. If you have a capacity to walk few kilometers then no need for a car otherwise u need one.
Keep in mind you cannot enjoy island hotel (Heritage) and their few facilities because its for a private company. To access these facilities, you need to book the tickets with them (you can find them in MarinaMall) There will be a complete package including Buffet, Island tour, Mini Zoo, Peddle boat, Horse riding, Old Heritage Museum and private beach which will cost you around KD 18-20 per person(1 day advance booking) and you will ride their private boat which reaches in 15-20 mints then their bus will take you to their hotel where you will given a mini map and few guidelines plus coupons.
You can stay night there as well with additional cost which is around KD60+
Thanks for the details, I think the KD10 for sedans is still there if you take the KPTC boat right which is slower?
Yes, the KPTC boat is damn slow. I just noticed the current boat is belongs to Ikarus. They are the one who provides the complete package.