The popular shawerma place Shakir is opening up in Samiya, they’re moving into the old McDonalds location on top of Johnny Rockets. It’s a pretty good location (for me) for a number of reasons, first being that it’s in my hood and secondly because it’s going to be located on top of one of my favorite cocktail shops. The cocktail juice at Shakir sucks (sorry Shakir) but now I can order a cocktail from my juice place while waiting for my Shakir order. Perfect combo.