The popular shawerma place Shakir is opening up in Samiya, they’re moving into the old McDonalds location on top of Johnny Rockets. It’s a pretty good location (for me) for a number of reasons, first being that it’s in my hood and secondly because it’s going to be located on top of one of my favorite cocktail shops. The cocktail juice at Shakir sucks (sorry Shakir) but now I can order a cocktail from my juice place while waiting for my Shakir order. Perfect combo.
Yum! 🤤
Great news! I love that little shopping center. It has a vintage vibe that i like. I hope they never demolish it— it should be renovated. :)
shhh don’t give them ideas
What’s the name of the juice shop you are talking about?
Hmm don’t know it, it’s between Kurdo and Johnny I just pull up and a guy cord snd takes my order (cocktail khalat)
*a guy comes and
I like the Ghalia, an avacado cocktail there.
Al Munesh
“a guy cord snd takes ” Roll EYES
lol
I thought they would open a Burger King in its place.