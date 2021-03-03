I got my Garmin dash cam back in 2014 and it’s been working perfectly fine ever since, or at least I thought it was. The camera comes on and starts recording when I turn the car on and then stops recording when the car turns off, and since I can see it working, I thought everything was fine.

A few days ago I’m on the 4th Ring Road driving on the left lane and a guy in the middle lane cuts me off and starts speeding ahead of me. What was weird is that I could see traffic was at a standstill ahead of me but the car that cut me off wasn’t slowing down. So I backed off a bit because I had a feeling something would happen and I was right, around 2 seconds later the car that cut me off slams into an SUV that was in traffic. It was bizarre because before the guy slammed into the back of the SUV I could see he was looking straight ahead and not down at his phone. So I decided I’d rewatch the accident except when I checked the memory card later that day it turned out my dash cam had stopped recording videos sometime back in 2019!

I basically now need a new dash cam. I was going to order one off Amazon but decided I’d check and see what was available locally first. What dash cam do you have and where did you get it from?