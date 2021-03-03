I got my Garmin dash cam back in 2014 and it’s been working perfectly fine ever since, or at least I thought it was. The camera comes on and starts recording when I turn the car on and then stops recording when the car turns off, and since I can see it working, I thought everything was fine.
A few days ago I’m on the 4th Ring Road driving on the left lane and a guy in the middle lane cuts me off and starts speeding ahead of me. What was weird is that I could see traffic was at a standstill ahead of me but the car that cut me off wasn’t slowing down. So I backed off a bit because I had a feeling something would happen and I was right, around 2 seconds later the car that cut me off slams into an SUV that was in traffic. It was bizarre because before the guy slammed into the back of the SUV I could see he was looking straight ahead and not down at his phone. So I decided I’d rewatch the accident except when I checked the memory card later that day it turned out my dash cam had stopped recording videos sometime back in 2019!
I basically now need a new dash cam. I was going to order one off Amazon but decided I’d check and see what was available locally first. What dash cam do you have and where did you get it from?
Why would it stop recording? Was the memory card full? Was it corrupt? Can you please elaborate? I’m sure you’ve Investigated the problem.
memory card wasn’t full but even if it was it’s meant to record over old videos. i’d also assume it’s mean to give you some sort of warning or error if it can’t record for one reason or another. not sure why it stopped recording, I noticed recently that sometimes the camera also shows a black screen instead of displaying what its actually seeing. my guess is the camera has been dropped a bunch of times over the past 7 years, it’s held up by a suction cap and every now and then the suction gives and the cam drops. that combined with the summer heat might have messed something up.
maybe u should buy heat proof — which can operate in high temp
I hope you were formatting the SD card every couple of weeks? Also, what speed/class of memory card are you using?
It’s a Class 10 card and no wasn’t formatting every couple of weeks, don’t think it’s required.
Hi Buddy, Xiaomi Mi Dash Cam 1S doing well for me, it has lots of cool features too…check it out…
https://www.xcite.com/xiaomi-mi-dash-cam-1s.html
You should try out the Blackvue Dashcams, planning to get one myself.
Are they available locally? I remember there was a local website that specialized in dash cams but can’t seem to find it anymore
Yeah there was a person selling Blackvue Dashcams. I have one (front and back) and its great. I got a new car and need someone good at hiding wires now
Usually need to replace my dash cams every other year as heat kills the unit. Its the battery that dies first (implodes) causing a terminal end to the unit.
For this reason I buy cheaper, but with a decent resolution. Normally one can buy a “go-pro” type unit from Xcite that also has a dash cam facility for around 10-15 KD. Strangely, I’ve had trouble tracking one down in recent weeks…
Best units for Kuwait would be one that uses a super capacitor, as this does away with the regular battery, and can handle heat a lot, lot better.
Hmmmm, dashcams. I keep thinking that I should get one of these.
They can go against you though. A couple of years ago my 79 year old dad and his girlfriend (my Mum died, before anyone says anything) pulled out of a junction in front of an oncoming car with a family in it doing 80mph. Wrote off both cars and the families baby was trapped in the back – no injuries to anyone, thank goodness.
When the dashcam was viewed back he was proven to be at fault.
Cost him a fortune!
The ROAV ones form Anker are pretty good. I ordered one from Amazon back in the day only to find out they have it at Astore for pretty much the same price if not less with shipping. Highly recommend.
Their website says theyre out of stock. Maybe i’ll pass by the actual store to double check.
I had the same dashcam that I purchased when you posted the review. I used it for sometime but no longer use it.
I recently tried GoPro 9 as a dashcam. The footage is amazing. Feels like you are watching real-time. They have some settings that allows loop recording, and automatic on/off.
Something to consider.
I actually wanted to get the GoPro 9 to use at the track, didn’t know it could be used as a dashcam as well. Might get one then and keep it in the Lotus permanently to use as a dashcam for road and track use.
GoPro Labs
https://www.techradar.com/news/gopro-hero-9-black-update-brings-new-gopro-labs-tricks-heres-how-to-install-it
I`m using Apeman Dash Cam C860 dual cam (front and back simultaneous recording) and I`m pretty happy with the quality. Here`s a still from the back cam feed with one “smarta$$” tailgating me: https://imgur.com/a/ZSQ2G4e …..and yes I have sent the video feed from both front and back cam to Traffic Dept, reporting his behavior ….No reply of course..
You can check the cam here:
https://www.apemans.com/html/product/C860.html
If interested to try it out let me know and I`ll borrow you the front unit for few days.
You’re lucky they didn’t respond to your report because you are driving on the far left and not yielding to faster traffic. You are at fault. Get off the left if there is a faster vehicle trying to pass, doesn’t matter if you are already driving at 140kmh.
lol good thing you’re only 14 and don’t have a driving license yet
So this might sound naïve, but is it legal to use dashcams? You know, with the illegality of public photography and recording.
It is illegal to take pictures of people in public. Public videography/photography where no faces are being shown is not illegal. Plus, it is only illegal if you publish the pics/vids, sending them to police enforcement is not an issue. (even if it shows faces/uncensored)
I was in a traffic accident where I hit someone from the back (due to her bad driving), and what saved my ass at the police inspector was my dashcam footage. (even though she tried to make it an issue that I took that video without her knowledge/consent, where it wasn’t warranted)
my faviroute kind of posts, mark does all the research and thinking for me to choose the best dashcam.
Since most of the dashcams have a battery built in, is it safe to keep in the car in the summer heat?
Dashcams can operate without a battery if connected to an external power supply. The only issue with operating without the battery is that the dashcam’s final recording (if on a recording loop) will not save as a file when switching off the cars ignition and power.
One way to mitigate this potential loss of the recording is to make the loop as short as possible, say 1 min, so that the dashcam records for a minute before saving the recording, and then starts another recording, assumed to be a seamless process. This still means that you face a risk with the recording when switching off the car, as you would likely lose the last minute. You could wait a minute after arrival at your destination before switching off, but who will remember to do that?
Another concern with this is that, in the event of an accident, you were to experience a power failure to your car or you manually switched off the engine, in which case you will have lost the moment before the impact as this might not have saved onto the memory card. Hence my earlier recommendation to buy a dash cam with a supercapacitor as this does away with the battery, instead having a supercapacitor that holds enough electrical charge after switching off the engine to close the loop and save the final recording as a file.
Thank you for your feedback. But if I do get one with a battery, will it cause any problems due to the summer heat?
Also, any ones in particular you recommend
My dash cam has battery, no issues other than fact it doesn’t hold a charge for long now. once it gets disconnected from power it auto shuts off after 15 seconds so don’t really notice the battery issue.
They all have batteries and will work for a while. Quality varies dash cam to dash cam, some better able than others to manage the extreme summer car interior heat as experienced here in Kuwait.
Perhaps a heat reflective film to your windscreen might prolong the life of the unit a little, or remove it when not in use and if also the car is exposed to direct sunlight when parked, or take an extended product replacement cover as offered by some of the retailers here.
I have a couple of Thieye units that appear to work very well, with high quality video image capture. Some dash cams also connect to smartphones by wifi so easy to view recordings without having to remove the memory card and put into a computer.
Hi Mark, I replaced my Garmin in October, it was still working, but I wanted 4K image with a rear cam as well. I got the Rexing V1P Max 4K Dual Channel. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B084T9Y6JG/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Its working perfectly and it has a capacitor, not a battery, which means its much better in a hotter climate.
I have installed the Rexing V1LG for my wife’s car 3 years ago (not the 4K), still working without any issues.
I can send you a recording from my car if you want to check out the quality. I also mounted it on the car sensing system and not on the windshield so it looks as if its a part of the car.
I’ll check out videos of it on youtube now but first impression is that it seems a bit bulky?
It is larger than the Garmin for sure, but it installs flat on the windshield under the mirror so you don’t feel it. Ill send you a pic of the one in my wife’s car and my car.
I’m always procrastinating buying one! I echo the Blackvue choice too, I like the low profile of them and (I think) the very straight forward use.
They are expensive and there are alternatives which do more for less $$$