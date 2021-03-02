So 35mm film photography is definitely making a come back in Kuwait. So far I’ve posted about Ajas and CRATE, both of which sell 35mm cameras but only disposable ones.

35mm.kw on the other hand is another small photography business in Kuwait but they sell a variety of 35mm cameras ranging from SLR’s to Point & Shoot cameras. They have a pretty good selection of classics and carry different kinds of 35mm film as well. So if you’re looking to get into film photography and don’t want to bother buying a camera from eBay, check them out. Their website is 35mm-kw.com and they’re on Instagram @35mm.kw

If you’re looking for a place to develop your film check out my previous post here.