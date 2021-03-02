So 35mm film photography is definitely making a come back in Kuwait. So far I’ve posted about Ajas and CRATE, both of which sell 35mm cameras but only disposable ones.
35mm.kw on the other hand is another small photography business in Kuwait but they sell a variety of 35mm cameras ranging from SLR’s to Point & Shoot cameras. They have a pretty good selection of classics and carry different kinds of 35mm film as well. So if you’re looking to get into film photography and don’t want to bother buying a camera from eBay, check them out. Their website is 35mm-kw.com and they’re on Instagram @35mm.kw
If you’re looking for a place to develop your film check out my previous post here.
This is a great way to explain to your children the “back in my days…” frustration we had to go through when we took a picture and had no clue whether we nailed the focus or the exposure and had to wait several days till the entire film was shot and another few days before it could be developed and get maybe 3-4 photos that could be considered good.
The cool thing is that effort taken back in the days is still around in family albums. We posed and dressed up nicely. I can’t remember last time I printed a snap from my smartphone because its all just a digital worthless junk. I think I will buy a real film camera this year. Yeah, it might be costly to produce photo prints from raw film but when I get old, i’m not sure my iphone will be around to remind me of good old days.
Agree about the effort and the anticipation of reward. I have a whole box of these albums. I even did a 365-day project when my son was born taking 1 picture every day. Trust me, it was hard since I never knew how the picture would turn out.
But the pictures are fading, and their life is limited. A digital JPG…it’s just 1 and 0 and they will not change over time….as long as the format is not made obsolete.
Photos on cards might fade but remember negatives don’t fade and can live for years. In fact Kodak researchers have stated that negative photos can live for 1000 years! I am sure a bit exaggerated but to say .. yes it lives forever. Also note that the quality and resolution of negative scanned photos are dependent on how powerful scanners are. If in future you get more powerful scanner you will still can generation a very high resolution photos that exceed the highest digital camera resolution available today and from that old negative taken decades ago.