I recently stumbled on the Lamborghini pre-owned cars section and noticed they had a Lamborghini LM002 for sale. The LM002 was nicknamed the Rambo Lambo and it was and still is such a beast.
I called Lamborghini up to ask about it and it turns out the car was sold a few months back for around 70K which is actually a pretty great price since they’re fairly limited with around 300 only ever made. Oddly the website says the car model is 1980 but they were only produced between 1986 and 1993 according to Wikipedia. If you’re into cars you can check out a lot more photos of the car on the Lambo pre-owned website here.
Update: So turns out the person I spoke to at Lambo didn’t have the correct info. The LM wasn’t sold, it’s still available and the asking price is a lot higher than 70K. Also it’s a 1986 model and turns out it was purchased from the same dealer I bought my Alfa from.
Don’t think this blue one has been in Kuwait very long.
When I interned at Lamborghini in 2007, there was a green one in for maintenance.
So, turns out the LM002 was purchased from the same classic car dealership I bought my Alfa from in Netherlands
That’s their logo. Also this is the video of the car back when they had it for sale in 2015
I wonder how many of the 300 are still out there
There are at least 4 in Kuwait and I’m guessing a lot more in Saudi and UAE. The green one you saw I’m guessing might be the first one I ever saw in Kuwait back in the 90s. I was on my way back from school and saw it on Baghdad street.
Those are some beefy tires, and i thought my 285 was big enough :P
they cost $5,000 each! so $20,000 for a full set
