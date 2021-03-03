I recently stumbled on the Lamborghini pre-owned cars section and noticed they had a Lamborghini LM002 for sale. The LM002 was nicknamed the Rambo Lambo and it was and still is such a beast. I called Lamborghini up to ask about it and it turns out the car was sold a few months back for around 70K which is actually a pretty great price since they’re fairly limited with around 300 only ever made. Oddly the website says the car model is 1980 but they were only produced between 1986 and 1993 according to Wikipedia. If you’re into cars you can check out a lot more photos of the car on the Lambo pre-owned website here.

Update: So turns out the person I spoke to at Lambo didn’t have the correct info. The LM wasn’t sold, it’s still available and the asking price is a lot higher than 70K. Also it’s a 1986 model and turns out it was purchased from the same dealer I bought my Alfa from.