Follow the US Elections Live on your iPhone

If you have an iPhone, this is a very cool way to track the US elections live. Just open your News app and you’ll see a banner about the elections with a “follow live” icon on the top right. Just click it.

On my iPhone 15 Pro the activity island will show me live results and when the screen is locked I have a similar widget showing. Very nifty.

via AppleInsider

