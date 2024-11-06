Follow the US Elections Live on your iPhone

If you have an iPhone, this is a very cool way to track the US elections live. Just open your News app and you’ll see a banner about the elections with a “follow live” icon on the top right. Just click it.
On my iPhone 15 Pro the activity island will show me live results and when the screen is locked I have a similar widget showing. Very nifty.
via AppleInsider
TRUMP Won … Hallelujah!
It was a beautiful finish. We won !
Forever will be known as the greatest political comeback in USA history!