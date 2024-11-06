Hidden Avenues: Tatami in The Gardens

I pass by The Avenues at least once a week and often spend quite a bit of time there, which usually leads to lunch or dinner. I have about four or five favorite spots I like to eat at in The Avenues, and Tatami is one of them whenever I’m in the mood for Japanese.

I’ve previously posted about Tatami at The Avenues since a friend of mine (Studio Nesef) designed the interior while my wife (From Mud) created some of their ceramic dinnerware. This is Tatami’s third location, and my favorite design wise for obvious reasons. The first thing that catches your attention is the large, suspended Moon light pendant that is surrounded by intricate wooden joinery inspired by the Japanese cidori system. The restaurant is also located in The Gardens area of The Avenues which is my favorite for dining especially during the day since tons of natural light fills the space.

I know the Tatami menu by heart, as it’s my go-to for Japanese delivery. My must-order dishes include the Sesame Nori Chips, Salmon Tacos, Norwegian Salmon Roll, and Exotic Roll. When dining in, though, I tend to go for some of their hot items, like the torched nigiri or Wagyu Sando.

Another reason I really like Tatami is because they make everything in-house instead of using readymade items. So, things like their Nori Chips, Gari (ginger), gyozas, and even their black sesame and green tea ice cream are all made from scratch.

The vibe in The Gardens area of The Avenues is much more laid back than the rest of the mall, I think because it’s tucked away like a secret, up in the far corner of the mall. So it feels like a nice break from shopping when you’re up there, and then once you’re done with lunch or dinner, you head back down to the mall again. It’s like a little getaway.

To get to The Gardens area, either take the curved escalators up at the end of the Prestige section or head up the escalators on the right of the Mercedes dealership. Tatami is open from 12PM to 10:45PM and if you want to check out their menu or some more pictures, head over to their Instagram account @tatamirestaurant