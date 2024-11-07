Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

This week I started watching the series Disclaimer. I’m three episodes in and it’s ok so far. One thing I liked without spoiling anything is the fact if you have surround speakers, the series takes advantage of them with one of the main characters inside voice. The first time the voice came on I thought Alexa came on by mistake.
Other than that I started watching the movie Trap last night. I’m more than half way in and it’s entertaining but some of the acting is soooo cringe. But I’m still looking forward to finishing the film later today. I also tried watching Love is Blind Habibi, but I couldn’t make it past the halfway point of the first episode.
Yesterday I also picked up the SVS PB-2000 Pro subwoofer from Xcite to use in my living room. Their website was showing it was out of stock but they actually had a brand new one at their Avenues branch. The past couple of weeks I’ve just been splurging on myself upgrading various tech around the house that I use a lot. Last week I got the 65″ TV, the Marantz Cinema 60 AV receiver, and now this week added the subwoofer to my home theater system. The PB-2000 Pro is definitely overkill for my small living room, and I had a bit of buyers remorse after getting it because I really didn’t want to spend that much on a subwoofer, but I tend to live with my sound systems for a very very long time. I still have my Jamo X870 speakers I bought after moving to Kuwait from uni back in like 2001-2002. So they’ve been with me for over 20 years, and although I’ve now replaced them as my home theater speakers with the KEF R7‘s, I still use the Jamo’s in my gym room. Xcite had other cheaper subwoofers, but I have the SVS SB-2000 Pro connected to my iMac and KEF LSX speakers, and I ] really really love it, so I wanted to get the PB version for my home theater. Both SVS subwoofers will probably stay with me for the rest of my life so not a bad deal when I look at it like that.
The last thing I’m upgrading is my iMac. I’m replacing my M1 iMac with 1TB drive and 16GB ram with the just released Mac Mini. I got the regular M4, not M4 Pro but with 24GB of ram and a 2TB drive. I ordered it from the US Apple Store, but I ended up buying the Apple Studio Display from Xcite since they had (might still have) a sale on them. The Xcite price was pretty much the same price as if I bought it online and shipped it to Kuwait, might be a bit cheaper even. If you’re looking to get a used iMac, I’ll be listing mine on the classifieds page end of this month.
Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Week:
A Streetcar Named Desire (classic) (7.9)
Canary Black (5.3)
Cricket & Antoinette (6.2)
Monster Summer (6.1)
Piece by Piece (7.0)
Rebellious (6.8)
Red One (6.7)
Other Movies Showing:
Aftermath (6.1)
Cellar Door (N/A)
Elli and her Monster Team (4.9)
Panda Plan (6.1)
Smile 2 (7.1)
Take Cover (5.0)
Terrifier 3 (6.7)
The Silent Hour (6.0)
The Wild Robot (8.2)
Venom: The Last Dance (6.3)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
9 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
Only movie I saw recently was It’s What’s Inside and it was actually pretty good (it’s on Netflix btw). It has some fantastic editing and cinematography, and the plot is insane.
I also finished Doctor Who (2005) S12 and I thought it was better than S11.
I also saw ep7 of The Penguin and it was kind of intense and insane.
Oh yeah, wish I had the subwoofer when watching the last episode of The Penguin!
I have been watching The Penguin in my car since it has a surround setup, and the experience is amazing – especially when selecting the 5.1 surround option. The sound of rain in the opening scene of episode 1 felt like I was in the middle of a rainy night!
It’s like my own private little cinema 😀
Damn what car is that
I have the full option Pallisade. But, you can set it up in any car. Get suede / alcantara headliners, floor carpets – this helps with the sound.
My car has 12 speakers (which I guess is the normal setup for most cars).
It also has a setting that can emulate surround – but since The Penguin has native 5.1 dolby, it just plays well without the emulation.
I download the videos in high res and play them on my Galaxy Tab (which has Dolby Atmos through bluetooth) which is decently large enough for my setup for watching content in the car during my lunch break.
It is more than I can ask out of a car setup for my needs, to be honest.
My actual plan was to get a van + projector + proper receiver + speakers, but that did not get the wife approval.
be aware the second part of Trap is even more cringy.
movies I watched:
– Crash (1996)
– Stormy Monday (1988) average movie
– Z (1969) great movie. engaging from start to finish
– Thelma (2024) a good entertaining movie. not great
– The Cook the Thief his Wife & Her Lover (1989) a masterpiece. feels like a play
– As Good as It Gets (1997) finally watched it from start to finish. made me smile the whole time
– The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) first time watching it. I wish Ben Stiller would make more movies. he is very Kubrickian
Walter Mitty was great! I haven’t seen it in a long time tho.
I grew up with As Good As It Gets. It’s my family’s favorite film. We still have the VHS tape haha.
I can pretty much quote the entire film at this point.
“How do you write women so well?”
“I think of a man and I take away reason and accountability.”
“People who talk in metaphors ought to shampoo my crotch!”
“Police! Donut munching morons! HELP ME HELP ME!”
“I’ve got Jews at my table!”
Fun fact: it’s one of the few films in Hollywood history where both the lead male and the lead female took home the Best Actor and Best Actress Oscar awards.
Trap was good until the half way point or maybe little past that then it got dumb. Prob worst film by Shyamalan.