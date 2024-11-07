Categories
Al-Farsi Kite Team Back with Desert Displays

Al-Farsi Kites Team are back this Friday for their first desert display of the season.

A lot of people might not know this, but the Al-Farsi team owns some of the largest kites in the world. Their Kuwait flag kite, for example, holds a Guinness World Record, but they also have two other kites ‘Blue Manta Ray’ and ‘The Hope’ which are even bigger. The Hope kite is gigantic at around 1,250m², roughly the size of five basketball courts.

During the winter months, the Al-Farsi Kite Team puts on a display every Friday in Bnaider near exit 258. The display starts after Friday prayers, and they’re generally there until around 5 PM.

For weekly updates and the Google Maps link to their location, check out their Instagram account @alfarsikite

vow,l remember these when in the way to shalet and coming we used to stop by and take pictures, it was incredible show

