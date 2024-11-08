British Airways to Suspend Kuwait – London Flights

This is pretty shocking news but by the end of March 2025, British Airways will be axing its Kuwait London route. British Airways has been flying to Kuwait for over 92 years, since before British Airways was called British Airways.

British Airway’s first flight to Kuwait was in 1932 when Imperial Airways landed in Kuwait for the first time. Imperial Airways merged into British Overseas Airways Corporation (BOAC) in 1939. BOAC in turn merged with the British European Airways (BEA) in 1974 to form British Airways. So Imperial Airways is technically British Airways.

It seems the main reason for the route cancellation is problems with Rolls-Royce engines that power the British Airways fleet. The airline is having issues with the serviceability of their engines and so the Kuwait – London route is no longer viable for them.

I personally stopped flying BA to London since T4 opened. But, BA were my go-to airline to fly to Los Angeles since a number of times I was able to fly business class for around 1,000KD round-trip. Compared to airlines like Emirates and Qatar Airways that charge around 1,700, it was a really good deal.

So far in less than 2 years, KLM, Lufthansa, and now British Airways have canceled their Kuwait route. I don’t believe there is any European airline that now flies to Kuwait direct. Now I’m concerned.