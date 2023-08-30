KLM to Suspend Kuwait – Amsterdam Flights

Since Kuwait Airways upgraded their planes and moved to T4, I’ve stopped flying other airlines and I guess so did a lot of other people because starting October 29th, KLM are dropping their Amsterdam to Kuwait route because it’s no longer profitable.

I used to use KLM to fly to Amsterdam but wasn’t a big fan since it was an overnight flight which meant I needed to sleep on the plane but I remember they used to be one of the cheapest options available especially when heading to the US.

The last flight to Kuwait leaves Amsterdam on October 28th, after that your only way to fly to Amsterdam directly is with Kuwait Airways. Source