The Ministry of Interior announced yesterday that starting September 1st, traffic fines will be issued digitally. This applies to fines given by the cops, for example if you park illegally. Instead of writing the ticket on a piece of paper and then having someone manually enter it into the system, the cops will now be able to issue the ticket digitally and you should get the fine instantaneously.
Problem is, to pay the fines you have to use the Sahel app which as of now is only in Arabic. I can read Arabic (slowly) and it took me some time yesterday to find the section for checking and paying fines so no idea how non-Arabic speakers are going to manage. I guess through a friend.
4 replies on “Traffic Fines Going Digital”
Way too easy to create false tickets this way. Cops have already been handing out fake citations in last 20 yrs this will just make it easier & faster. Everybody should be prepared for “poof” tickets on their record.
I’m assuming its the opposite now because they’ll most likely have to take a photo showing the violation.
Hey mark
Regarding the bit about the arabic language only, you proposed a decent solution, which is to either read it very slowly (which arabic speakers should be able to manage). But for non arabic speakers, which might be upto 30%-40% of the entire population of Kuwait, one good solution to understanding and processing official paperwork, fines etc etc exclusively in arabic could be to leave the country and never look back.
Its not hard to leave the country infact you shouldnt have come (to be honest).
If you cant adopt (or atleast try) the culture or learn the language of the country you are residing in then my friend go back to your own country.