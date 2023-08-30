The building that used to house Elevation Burger and M’EAT on the Seef Strip just got demolished. No idea why, or whats going to take its place but I really like that strip and the area in general so its pretty disappointing it was demolished.
But, as I was discussing with someone on twitter, since the Ice Skating Rink and Entertainment City got demolished I no longer care as much about landmarks getting demolished. It’s become so normalized I’m just like that sucks 🤷🏼♂️ and a minute later I’m back to flipping through TikTok aimlessly.
I used to joke with a friend about that location being jinxed since everything that opened there always fails. But, Elevation had some great days there especially when they had their events.
3 replies on “Seef Strip Building Demolished”
If you walk up the stairs and walk to the very end, you’ll find a building (two separate buildings) that will be demolished soon.
One building housed Wahabiyat, and the other building had Niu, Richards Coffee, Let’s Coffee, and Grano.
Yup and if you walk past that towards the old Al Qibla school there is another building I like that’s old that’s also getting demolished
https://goo.gl/maps/otQm6PmXrmAtEpM3A
Yes i like it too. It could of been a great place for a market, with restaurants and shops.
There is one just like it across the street.