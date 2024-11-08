AIU Kuwait Film Festival Starts This Week!

The AIU Kuwait Film Festival 2024 kicks off next week for its third consecutive year. This year, the festival received an impressive 3,155 film submissions from talented filmmakers around the world. After a rigorous selection process, 106 outstanding films were chosen, promising an inspiring lineup of stories spanning diverse genres and regions.

There are various activities to enjoy during the film festival, including screenings, lectures, workshops, and discussion panels, all free to attend. Whether you’re there to watch films or you’re an aspiring filmmaker hoping to catch a workshop or lecture, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

The film festival will be held at the AIU campus from Sunday, November 10, to Saturday, November 16. Cinescape is their strategic partner again this year, and as a result, film screenings, and discussions with film personalities will take place both on the AIU campus and at the Cinescape theaters in 360 Mall.

All events during the film festival are open to the public, and are free to attend.

If you want to find out more about the festival, head over to aiu.edu.kw/film-festival or check out the AIU Instagram account, @aiu_kw