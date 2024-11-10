Categories
Food Information

Albaik The Avenues Opening Date Revealed

A few days ago The Avenues announced that AlBaik was opening in phase II, and I’ve now got a date. According to my contact inside The Avenues, they’re expecting AlBaik to open at the end of December, give or take a week depending on if any issues pop up. So, it’s coming up soon—less than two months away.

If you’ve never heard of AlBaik, it’s a popular Saudi fried chicken concept that’s been around since 1974. Their first location outside of Saudi Arabia opened in Bahrain in 2020, followed by the UAE in 2021. The new Avenues location is in Food World, right next to the entrance of Magic Planet.

17 replies on “Albaik The Avenues Opening Date Revealed”

If you’re into the nuggets, you can get the closest knock offs from Bazooka till you wait. The end of December is a while away.

The funny thing about al baik: people in ksa think it’s the best chicken ever, people who go to ksa from anywhere in the region or anywhere in the world think it’s the best fried chicken ever. Except people who live in Kuwait. For us it’s just average cuz the food here is so fucking good!

That’s just because Kuwait has an inferiority complex towards Saudi. AlBaik is easily one hundred thousand times better than naif.

Im actually quite surprised with the amount of hate “Albaik” gets. I tried it in Abu Dhabi and its actually really good and delicious. It all comes down to personal taste. Maybe people assume that if they go to Albaik they will get the same experience as they do in KFC or whatever. Also some people find it very ‘mid’ simply because its not drenched in cheese or mayo or has that artificial Mickie D’s nuggets taste.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 