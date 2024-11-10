Albaik The Avenues Opening Date Revealed

A few days ago The Avenues announced that AlBaik was opening in phase II, and I’ve now got a date. According to my contact inside The Avenues, they’re expecting AlBaik to open at the end of December, give or take a week depending on if any issues pop up. So, it’s coming up soon—less than two months away.

If you’ve never heard of AlBaik, it’s a popular Saudi fried chicken concept that’s been around since 1974. Their first location outside of Saudi Arabia opened in Bahrain in 2020, followed by the UAE in 2021. The new Avenues location is in Food World, right next to the entrance of Magic Planet.