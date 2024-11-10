A few days ago The Avenues announced that AlBaik was opening in phase II, and I’ve now got a date. According to my contact inside The Avenues, they’re expecting AlBaik to open at the end of December, give or take a week depending on if any issues pop up. So, it’s coming up soon—less than two months away.
If you’ve never heard of AlBaik, it’s a popular Saudi fried chicken concept that’s been around since 1974. Their first location outside of Saudi Arabia opened in Bahrain in 2020, followed by the UAE in 2021. The new Avenues location is in Food World, right next to the entrance of Magic Planet.
17 replies on “Albaik The Avenues Opening Date Revealed”
The venue selection will reflect on pricing…
I can confirm McDonalds in Avenues costs exactly the same as McDonalds in Salmiya
Can’t wait for my fellow Kuwaitis to experience how mediocre their food is
Much better than trashy McDonalds, Burger King and the likes
OMG cant wait.. expect long lines there always
If you’re into the nuggets, you can get the closest knock offs from Bazooka till you wait. The end of December is a while away.
This has been my dream since i was a kid. Might actually go and grt like 100 nuggets on opening day
The funny thing about al baik: people in ksa think it’s the best chicken ever, people who go to ksa from anywhere in the region or anywhere in the world think it’s the best fried chicken ever. Except people who live in Kuwait. For us it’s just average cuz the food here is so fucking good!
Simply, Kuwaitis got better food taste than others.
That’s just because Kuwait has an inferiority complex towards Saudi. AlBaik is easily one hundred thousand times better than naif.
LOL Not in a million years
ANA KUWAITI! ANA! XD
/s
Nothing beats broasted chicken by Tazaj
Nothing beats Naif Chicken 🐓
i hope to be on the same prices and traditions in ksa
Im actually quite surprised with the amount of hate “Albaik” gets. I tried it in Abu Dhabi and its actually really good and delicious. It all comes down to personal taste. Maybe people assume that if they go to Albaik they will get the same experience as they do in KFC or whatever. Also some people find it very ‘mid’ simply because its not drenched in cheese or mayo or has that artificial Mickie D’s nuggets taste.
The One & Only: Chicken Tikka, please