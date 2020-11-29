This is pretty random but according to the latest InterNations Expat City Ranking 2020, Salmiya was voted the worst out of 66 cities analyzed and described as “a city of unhappy, overworked, and homesick expats”. I mean we do have major issues in Salmiya but no way is it the worst city in the world for expats. I’ve been to Khaitan before, and I’m in Hawalli regularly, and as bad as both those places are I wouldn’t even consider them the worst in the world either.
Welcome to Salmiya, the Kuwait city so unloved by its expat population
Expats in Salmiya say they are unhappy with the local transportation (61st), with their health and the environment (66th), as well as with climate and leisure (66th).
Nearly three in five said they dislike the local leisure options (vs 15 percent worldwide). In the Getting Settled Index (66th), expats do not feel at home and they describe the local population as unfriendly (48 percent vs 17 percent globally), and they are also unhappy with their social life (56 percent vs 24 percent globally). Source
But Salmiya does have issues, a lot of them, which is why over the past 15 years I’ve been half-jokingly asking to be made the mayor of the city. I’d be to Salmiya what Leslie Knope is to Pawnee! It’s hard to imagine anyone is more passionate about the place than I am.
Make me the mayor and I’ll initiate a mass project making Salmiya more pedestrian and bicycle/scooters-friendly by taking back the sidewalk from all the illegal construction, I’d create bike paths that run across the city and turn sandlots into proper parking lots to reduce the cars on the streets. I’d replace all the bins with ones that have lids and I’ll personally lead on a massive beautification project. I’ll also protect old and landmark buildings from demolition and crackdown on all the buildings that have illegally converted their basement to warehouses depriving the building residents of parking. So go out and vote for me in the next election if you want a better Salmiya!
Wow! That’s a really smooth campaign xD
wait till you see my merch!
Its not that bad, i have spent my entire childhood in salmiya, recently moved, and its worse where i live now, ask me the difference, its probably the best place for expats to live in kuwait, with a mix of nationalities ,shopping malls and boulevard for a walking/ jogging track, i feel its a great place, if not the best, people’s opinions may differ!
I think they just used Salmiya as the city to reference Kuwait. Possibly because Salmiya has the highest concentration of expats? Internations is all-expat focused and these surveys in the past have always named Kuwait (not Salmiya specifically) is named as the worst amongst all expat cities.
Either ways, the it is the harsh truth and needs to be addressed.
I agree. I second that. They surely used Salmiya as a city of reference , nothing more
second that
LOL
I was also a bit surprised
Jeez. These guys should try Mangaf!
This is surreal. I lived in Farwaniya for 30 years and I always hung out with friends in Salmiya and wish to move there soon as well. It is the most open minded city in Kuwait in my opinion, there is so many to offer catering to various nationals. I’m appaled by this rating. It’s almost as if these people never seen jleeb or hasawi area…
lol… your citizenship is guaranteed!!!
Last week three laws were signed and will be implemented in the next three years.. many of the homesick expats will not be homesick anymore.. Less traffic, rents will be much lower. In 2021 public sector will be 100% Kuwaiti and when that’s done the private sector is next.. major companies will be forced by these laws to cut on foreigners and concentrate on Kuwaitis.. no more 12 people working in a 4×4 pharmacy, 2 pharmacists and 10 delivery personnel. If you are over 60 start packing.
If it is not possible to vote you for Mayor of Salmiya, I propose you set up a General Trading Company with the mandate of improving the overall image and infrastructure of Salmiya.
We can rope in private investors, and if we are lucky (fingers crossed) also get it listed on the KSE.
For the revenue line – we will run campaigns encouraging people to donate heartily for the well being of Salmiya. And also – merch.
The whole task will also be recorded and released in the form of a documentary on Netflix (not OSN, please. Not OSN).
I am supporting this initiative!
+1
+1
+1
Yes! Where can I vote?! :)
in all honesty, it should be you running for mayor!
This is just me thinking out loud, but Salmiya probably has a more English speaking expat or more tech savvy population (I’m assuming they would’ve collected data online) compared to places like Hawally, Farwaniya, Khaitan, etc and so they probably got more responses for their questionnaire from residents in Salmiya. Again, don’t attack me, this is just me trying to explain the results.
I’m a Salmiya resident myself and I honestly think Salmiya is better that a lot, if not most, of the other expat areas in Kuwait. We have access to so restaurants, grocery stores (were spoiled for choice during the lockdown compared to other areas), parks (the Boulevard!), walking tracks, malls, etc.
Life as an expat isn’t all that great, but Salmiya definitely isn’t the worse!
I personally dislike Salmiya: It’s overcrowded, polluted and there isn’t enough parking. Very depressing
thats true, but you also described Salwa, Hawalli, Jleeb, Khaitan, Mahboula, Fahaheel, Farwaniya, Bneid Al Gar and every other city in kuwait 😅
#MSGA
Make Salmiya Great Again