Since there are no live bazaars or markets this year, the annual Winter Craft Market has gone virtual. This weekend, the virtual Winter Craft Market will take place with all the vendors offering a 10% discount.

How does a virtual market work? Simple, all the vendors taking part in the Winter Craft Market are listed on the market’s Instagram account @the_craft_market_kuwait. Scroll through the account and when you find an offering you like, say maybe mugs or Christmas decorations, click through to that vendor’s account. Then you just find something you like and leave a comment or DM the vendor telling them you want it.

As a lot of the items are hand-crafted and one-off unique pieces, once they’re gone they’re gone. Please support your local artists, crafters, and small businesses and check out the market this weekend, it’s taking place on Friday and Saturday. @the_craft_market_kuwait