There is a guy on YouTube called hero_ kw who has been compiling videos of Kuwait Police chases and releasing them as compilations. As of this post, he’s got 8 compilations uploaded that are a mixture of new and old footage stitched together. What I find interesting about the videos is that most of them are taken from inside the car of the getaway drivers. Most of the time when you watch police chases they’re from the perspective of the cops, so it’s interesting watching videos from the perspective of the getaway drivers. But, his compilations also include videos from the cops perspective as well as some traffic cam footage.

If like me you’re into amateur footage of cop chases, here are the links to the 8 parts:

Kuwait Police Chase Video 1

Kuwait Police Chase Video 2

Kuwait Police Chase Video 3

Kuwait Police Chase Video 4

Kuwait Police Chase Video 5

Kuwait Police Chase Video 6

Kuwait Police Chase Video 7

Kuwait Police Chase Video 8

To stay posted on newer videos you can Subscribe to him on YouTube or follow his Kuwait Police Chase Video playlist.