CD stores used to be plentiful a few years ago but for obvious reasons, they’ve all disappeared. I’m lucky enough to still have all my CDs although I don’t have a CD player set up at home but that’s on my to-do list. I am curious though to find CD stores in Kuwait that sell English CDs so if you know of any, let me know in the comments.
I found one place in Salmiya that sells CDs although at a ridiculous price. Most of the CDs looked used with their boxes all scratched up and the store wanted KD5 per CD! The store is called CoolQ8y in case you’re still interested and it’s located in Salmiya.
My first job ever was at White House music.
I was 13.
Which location?
There was only one location in 2002. The one close to Mughal Mahal in Salmiya.
He then moved for a brief period to Salmiya seaside next to Pearl Marzouk before finally settling next to Fanar Mall.
I had so much fun at the time.
In the 90s he used to be in Salhiya
Salhiya?! That’s so far from his house! Why would he have a shop there?
I don’t know about the 90s but when I was working there in 2002, it was in Salmiya.
I miss him very much. I should call him. It’s been almost ten years. I’m not even sure if he’s still in Kuwait.
My favorite memories at the store was when customers would come up to us and ask “I want to buy that song on the rario that goes boom boom ba.” And we just looked at them with blank stares but secretly were dying inside.
Are you still in touch with him? Ask him about me LOL he’ll tell you.
Yup I remember the location behind Fanar. I’ve been to White House twice or three times, I remember going to the one in Salhiya one, I remember I bought a House of Pain album from them, but I also remember nicking a CD from the store behind Fanar.
You did what now bitch?!
What?!
That place means the world to me!
So does Safwan. He’s half Armenian like you bro.
I can’t believe you did that. You must’v been 20 something at the time. Wow.
And here I was thinking you were an upstanding guy.
I still think you’re hot.
OMG you did what? lol man you were hella wild and crazy back in the day Old man :D btw you remember Sonic shop in old salmiya before you enter the old tunnel? man i miss that tunnel with KSG graffiti and that other “gang” i forgot what their tag was. damn im old as hell and i don’t seem to be able to forget much useless stuff…
I remember Subway music store there but not sonic
He was so cool and sweet. I loved just being around him. He also had the most wonderful dogs.
I think your best option is to order them online. I haven’t even seen Arabic CDs in a long time.
الخيول حولي still open but i don’t know if they still selling CDs .
that was their old price lol i believe it used to cost minimum 5.500 per album at least. Remember Al Bader Audio hidden in the massaleh towers outside area? His CD’s were all for show though. I wonder what happened to the guy himself I forgot his first name.
Why would anyone want to own a cd? They’re not as “cool” as vinyl and there are better ways to listen to older music and support the musicians.
If I recall correctly your car doesn’t have a record player, Bluetooth, CarPlay or Android Auto, but it does have a CD player right?
Just because YOU don’t like it, doesn’t mean other people can’t, geez! What’s with people and their anti-physical media BS nowadays?
Also, I remember the days when one could easily buy music CDs, DVDs and even blu-rays at supermarkets like TSC, Carrefour and Geant. Nowadays, they don’t even sell video games, but they still sell game consoles and even DVD/Blu-ray players for some reason.
Cassette > CDs
My car comes with a CD player and I have never used it even way back in 2010 🤣