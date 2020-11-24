Good Game the tabletop gaming store opened back in 2013 and quickly became a popular place to hang out and play board games. Because of the popularity, they’ve been looking for a new place to move to for a few years now and they just found one (not sure if I’m allowed to say where they’re moving to).

Because of the move, they’re holding their largest sale ever with discounts ranging from 25% to 75% that will last until they move next month. The discounts are only in-store not online so if you want to pick up some board games for a good deal and say goodbye to their store one last time, you should do so now. @goodgamekw