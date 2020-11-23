The English Bookshop is a new website by Aafaq Bookstore and is for all their English titles. They just launched so the website right now mostly contains children’s books but they’re adding around 60-80 new titles every day. The website looks nice, is easy to navigate, and also search for titles. Customers who place an order before 11AM get the books the same day while orders that come in after 11AM get delivered the next day. So if you want to browse or buy English books check out theenglishbookshop.com.kw