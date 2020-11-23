The English Bookshop is a new website by Aafaq Bookstore and is for all their English titles. They just launched so the website right now mostly contains children’s books but they’re adding around 60-80 new titles every day. The website looks nice, is easy to navigate, and also search for titles. Customers who place an order before 11AM get the books the same day while orders that come in after 11AM get delivered the next day. So if you want to browse or buy English books check out theenglishbookshop.com.kw
Hope they get “Ready Player Two” soon. It releases tomorrow.
Loved the first one.
This is great, thanks for sharing. My son was halfway through the fifth Harry Potter Book around the start of the lockdown and he had to wait around four months before we were able to get him the half blood prince. Couldn’t even get it on amazon at the time (tried everything else as well). Great to know there is an online bookshop with dedicated children’s titles in English here, God knows we needed it earlier in the year but better late than never. Also good to have an alternative to Jarir!!!!
They’re also on Instagram: @theenglishbookshopkw