If you’ve recently walked along the Gulf Road or taken a trip to Mutla’a then you’ve probably noticed Kashta setups on the beach or in the desert. Last year there were only a handful of businesses that set up these gathering spots but this year the market has exploded with everyone jumping on board the kashta train.

Inspired Edibles have put together the ultimate kashta setup list which I’ve reposted below. Because there are so many I’ve highlighted the ones that seemed the most interesting with an asterix *

BOHO *

C Breeze

Cavotago

Cliche

D Table

December Tent

Desert Room

Desierto *

Doublede

Explore More

Festivity

Getaway

Glamping

Kashta Chill

Kashta KWT *

Kashta Limited

Kashta Spot

Kashtaaa

Kashtat

La Bohème *

La Récolte *

Le Project

Let’s Kashta

Lumière *

Maddah

Nakshet

Outing

Paper Moments

Picnic Day

Picnic Vibes *

Project Room

Rental Hub

Rentals by REL.EVENTS

Sea Wild

Set It *

Sets by A *

Sol Sahara *

Tents by the Moon

The Parterre

The Flower Reception

The Modern Kashta

Three by Three

Van Life *

VEER *

VEZ

Vivid Events