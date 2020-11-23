If you’ve recently walked along the Gulf Road or taken a trip to Mutla’a then you’ve probably noticed Kashta setups on the beach or in the desert. Last year there were only a handful of businesses that set up these gathering spots but this year the market has exploded with everyone jumping on board the kashta train.

Inspired Edibles have put together the ultimate kashta setup list which I’ve reposted below. Because there are so many I’ve highlighted the ones that seemed the most interesting with an asterix *

BOHO *
C Breeze
Cavotago
Cliche
D Table
December Tent
Desert Room
Desierto *
Doublede
Explore More
Festivity
Getaway
Glamping
Kashta Chill
Kashta KWT *
Kashta Limited
Kashta Spot
Kashtaaa
Kashtat
La Bohème *
La Récolte *
Le Project
Let’s Kashta
Lumière *
Maddah
Nakshet
Outing
Paper Moments
Picnic Day
Picnic Vibes *
Project Room
Rental Hub
Rentals by REL.EVENTS
Sea Wild
Set It *
Sets by A *
Sol Sahara *
Tents by the Moon
The Parterre
The Flower Reception
The Modern Kashta
Three by Three
Van Life *
VEER *
VEZ
Vivid Events