If you’ve recently walked along the Gulf Road or taken a trip to Mutla’a then you’ve probably noticed Kashta setups on the beach or in the desert. Last year there were only a handful of businesses that set up these gathering spots but this year the market has exploded with everyone jumping on board the kashta train.
Inspired Edibles have put together the ultimate kashta setup list which I’ve reposted below. Because there are so many I’ve highlighted the ones that seemed the most interesting with an asterix *
BOHO *
C Breeze
Cavotago
Cliche
D Table
December Tent
Desert Room
Desierto *
Doublede
Explore More
Festivity
Getaway
Glamping
Kashta Chill
Kashta KWT *
Kashta Limited
Kashta Spot
Kashtaaa
Kashtat
La Bohème *
La Récolte *
Le Project
Let’s Kashta
Lumière *
Maddah
Nakshet
Outing
Paper Moments
Picnic Day
Picnic Vibes *
Project Room
Rental Hub
Rentals by REL.EVENTS
Sea Wild
Set It *
Sets by A *
Sol Sahara *
Tents by the Moon
The Parterre
The Flower Reception
The Modern Kashta
Three by Three
Van Life *
VEER *
VEZ
Vivid Events
Does one need permission from the Baladiya to so this?
My guess is yes but no.
Kashta? What is that word?
It’s a word used in gulf countries and means desert outing
Does anyone have info on the marina hotel keshta by the beach ?
They have Experience 1- Kashta seating 4 to 7pm and 7:30pm to 10:30pm
Experience 2 is a Seated Dinner from 7:30pm to 10:30pm.
I happened to receive an email from them.
Prior booking is necessary 604 555 46
@outdoor.kashta is also a nice simple kashta set up.
This is awesome but would any be family friendly you think? Let’s say mum and dad want to relax and the (well behaved) kids can just muck around. Is this possible or am I dreaming?
The prices are a bit ridiculous tho..