Lululemon, the popular yoga wear brand opened up at The Avenues yesterday. The store is on the main strip of Phase 4, right next door to the clothing brand Monki.
Lululemon, the popular yoga wear brand opened up at The Avenues yesterday. The store is on the main strip of Phase 4, right next door to the clothing brand Monki.
how do prices compare vs Canada prices?
Canada? 🤨
Yes, its a Canadian brand or US$.
Basically would love to know if the prices are competitive
Thank you
Uhhh.. go there and find out yourself? This is a blog, not a concierge service.
A blog is an online journal or informational website displaying information.
A concierge is an individual or a company which is specialized in personal assistance or any other assistance services like household management, lifestyle management, transportation, travel and vacation planning, etc. and provides such personalized services to its clients (usually high-net-worth clients) at a variable price.
There is a difference.
There is no need to be aggressive, it was a simple question that should be raised when a new international has been opened. How does the price comparison, How are the styles displayed. Anyone can report that a new shop is opened, but what is important is whats inside.
Have a good day and try to be kinder to everyone.
Sidra ! My Girl, you need to chill !
Oh I was wondering why specifically Canadian, usually people compare to US prices 😅
If you aren’t willing to pay a few kd extra I recommend buying all your clothes from the friday market. God knows what you’ll do if they introduce vat.
chill bro
Yayy another Lulu, this time they’ll have lemons 🍋
😂
Lulu does sell lemons…there’s an over supply of lemons now! :D