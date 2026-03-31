The Ministry of Interior has announced an update to the notification mechanism in the National Alert System on smart devices, in coordination with the activation of warning sirens across the country.
Under the new system, alerts issued between 10:00 PM and 8:00 AM will be delivered with a standard message tone, while notifications from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM will use a high-alert tone.
The ministry said the update aims to enhance the efficiency of the alert system, take into account public rest periods, and ensure timely and effective delivery of emergency warnings when required. Arab Times
I kinda had a feeling something would change after the first night. Glad they made this decision, I guess we don’t need to put our phone on airplane mode anymore.
4 replies on “Important New Update on the National Warning Alert”
Got the alert tho last night :/
I think UAE has the low alert one, just notification.
What will happen if Kuwait runs out of weapons to fight against Iran?
same thing as if you run out of groceries, you just restock…