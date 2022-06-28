Know Your Rainbows Part 2 Post by Mark The Ministry of Commerce has shared some more bad rainbows you need to look out for. I honestly have no idea what the three bottom ones are for, but I’ll make sure to report them if I see any. Related Mark2022-06-28T09:37:19+03:00Jun 28, 2022|46 Comments Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInPinterestEmail About the Author: Mark 46 Comments Kghaith June 28, 2022 at 9:39 am - Reply This link explains the flags https://studentaffairs.unl.edu/news/12-different-pride-flags-and-their-meanings Calvin June 28, 2022 at 9:44 am - Reply You guys can practice here! There are over 20 different pride flags, are they going to continue listing all of them as they go until only neutral tones are allowed? 😐 There so many items in shops that can be any of those colors. Imagine going shopping and one has his pride flag check list lol. This is getting too ridiculous. Tim June 28, 2022 at 10:09 am - Reply Cue another 100 comments by homophobes equating LGBTQI rights with pedophilia – in a country where you can still legally marry a 15 year old girl. https://www.girlsnotbrides.org/learning-resources/child-marriage-atlas/regions-and-countries/kuwait/ Hisham June 28, 2022 at 4:29 pm - Reply “in a country where you can still legally marry a 15 year old girl” 15 years old girls can marry without parents consent in more than one state in the united states, your point being? Not Matt Walsh June 28, 2022 at 11:25 am - Reply Thank you for the update Mark 👍 Omar June 28, 2022 at 11:28 am - Reply Great initiative. God bless Kuwait. loca June 28, 2022 at 11:47 am - Reply This country is getting worse by the second. Gov June 28, 2022 at 11:54 am - Reply [Info : Negative opinion detected. User successfully added to deportation list] Sam June 28, 2022 at 3:11 pm - Reply This is a lie. Kuwait is getting much better. Look at the infrastructure they building and the plan for 2035. It sucks when you see people from other countries get jealous of the progress. Mark June 28, 2022 at 3:20 pm - Reply Can’t tell if you’re serious or just trolling 🤔 Calvin June 28, 2022 at 3:52 pm - Reply Fake it till you make it, I guess? (Spoiler alert: we will likely never make it) adel June 28, 2022 at 12:02 pm - Reply this goes to the people supporting the flags,,,,,”” if you dont like it LEAVE our country” end of story Nasser M. June 28, 2022 at 12:33 pm - Reply Where should the gay Kuwaitis go? Yiss I am Stronk June 28, 2022 at 12:53 pm - Reply Seek treatment. Omar June 28, 2022 at 1:08 pm - Reply 10000% b June 28, 2022 at 1:26 pm - Reply Care to explain how someone can seek treatment for liking a different gender? Like is there an anal probe that fixes someone’s tendency to like the same gender? Or maybe you just need to read the quran day and night and magically poof you become straight again? Conversion therapy doesn’t work if thats what you are eluding to, Its been banned in plenty of places. What I’m trying to say is, some people are gay/bi or whatever. Just accept it, its a fact and they’ve been around forever its not gonna change if we make it illegal. ᠌ ᠌ ᠌ ᠌ ᠌ ᠌ ᠌ ᠌ ᠌ June 28, 2022 at 2:19 pm - Reply How do you seek treatment for something that is illegal and where are the treatment centers here? Roe June 28, 2022 at 3:22 pm - Reply Maybe you should be the one to seek treatment? duststormq8 June 28, 2022 at 12:58 pm - Reply This is a very useful reference. I don’t usually buy colorful clothes. Black is my favorite color because I am always depressed. However, when I do feel like buying a colorful item, I know this guide will ensure I don’t end up on the wrong side of the law. Nohomo June 28, 2022 at 4:07 pm - Reply Ah yes, everyone loves a checklist of things not to do before stepping outside! How to not get deported: Wear no color combo ✔ No complaining about weather ✔ Don’t make eye contact with cop when expat ✔ Bader June 28, 2022 at 1:28 pm - Reply Fun fact: People on failaka island worshipped a gay god Calvin June 28, 2022 at 2:01 pm - Reply Source? Sam June 28, 2022 at 3:10 pm - Reply Ketchup, mustard or mayonnaise sir? Calvin June 28, 2022 at 3:50 pm - Reply Mayochup please, thank you. Bollywood Over Hollywood June 28, 2022 at 2:29 pm - Reply Can I still watch Rainbow Brite? The Other Ahmed June 28, 2022 at 3:17 pm - Reply Bottom three are for Bisexual, Lesbian and Transgender. Zain June 28, 2022 at 5:32 pm - Reply This feels more like a campaign to educate us on the LGBTQ+ community. Go Kuwait! The Observer June 29, 2022 at 2:13 pm - Reply It does feel like it! XD dogecoin June 28, 2022 at 6:30 pm - Reply Bottom flags are for shemales I think for real though? June 28, 2022 at 6:31 pm - Reply to be a gay pride flag specialist at the ministry of commerce, do you need a bachelor’s degree or just major wasta? asking for a friend. Calvin June 28, 2022 at 7:11 pm - Reply Requirements for this job aren’t very demanding. You just need proof that you aren’t colorblind and be able to count fast. The Burger Don June 28, 2022 at 6:50 pm - Reply In other news Burger King USA is marketing a new whopper calling it a “Pride Whopper”. Its a whopper with two top buns or two bottom buns! Why make a burger gay now! MAD June 28, 2022 at 8:49 pm - Reply Kuwait is a Muslim majority country. The majority of the legislative and cultural values in Kuwait are based on Islam. Hence for example, alcohol and pork products are prohibited. Article 2, 9, 10 and 49 of the Kuwaiti constitution are there to maintain societal order in a Muslim country. As Muslims, we believe there is a creator to this world. And the creator Allah almighty has sent us guidance through the Quran and the prophet Muhammad PBUH. For us to know what is right and what is wrong we follow the guidance of the most high. Sodomy and the whole LGBTQ ideology goes against our belief (and every major religion for that matter). As Muslims we believe that there is a greater purpose to our existance than to eat, drink and satisfy our desires. We are here to live by Allah’s guidance and worship him alone. Can anyone answer this following question: If a hundred years from now, a society decides that it is okay for an adult male to have consensual sex with his mother, would it be okay? Who decides? Where is the line drawn? Can we not oppose something that goes against our beliefs without being called bigots or backward, transphobic, or homophobic? Calvin June 28, 2022 at 9:45 pm - Reply I appreciate the thoughtful non-toxic comment. You’re 100% right about the fact that it’s a Muslim country by law. Everyone is free to oppose anything. Like many people, I just don’t consider it “ideology”. It’s not something people learn about and magically convert to. It isn’t a disorder either. It’s something people are and realize as they grow up. For example, I’m straight and no amount of homosexual content will convert me into a homosexual person. I think the LGBT people here should just leave the country because Kuwait will never be tolerant towards them, by design. And to answer your question, why would a person who had consensual sex with his mother ever publicize it if it’s considered taboo? There are many messed up cultures and traditions right now that would be condemned by another society in another part of the world. If it becomes the norm, then so be it. If I disapprove of it, I won’t be a part of it. We should draw our own lines. Not Matt Walsh June 30, 2022 at 8:28 am - Reply Whole argument is based on “Everyone is free to oppose anything”, which is not true, in fact not just in Kuwait, it is untrue in every shingle nation in the world, pick a nation and you’ll find something that is to them so taboo, that they don’t even verbally argue against it. Ben June 29, 2022 at 1:04 pm - Reply Too bad theft, corruption, and bribery are not banned in our Muslim country. Ron June 29, 2022 at 12:09 pm - Reply Dubai is an Islamic Emirate. So are many Islamic countries closing their eyes to what happens behind closed doors and under the sheets. Kuwait must do the same. Live and let live. There are more pressing issues to be concerned about and to be campaigned for. Your morality is not defined by forcing it on others. It is how you individually live it. Even same sex couples aren’t allowed to publicly display their affection around this part of the world. The LGBTQ+ community too will live by those rules. LET THEM BE!!! Zain June 29, 2022 at 8:05 pm - Reply THIS 100% Calvin June 29, 2022 at 12:49 pm - Reply Your morality is not defined by forcing it on others. It is how you individually live it. This. Ben June 29, 2022 at 1:02 pm - Reply https://queerintheworld.com/different-lgbtq-flags-and-meaning/ Someone tell them they need to make at least 8 more posts about naughty flags. Dr Zaius June 29, 2022 at 3:51 pm - Reply Makes me sad that a comment neither rude or insulting was not worthy of being posted. Mark June 29, 2022 at 3:54 pm - Reply https://248am.com/mark/blog-info/blog-update-migrating-to-new-host/ Dr Zaius June 29, 2022 at 3:57 pm - Reply I see, said the blind man. So basically anything colorful is banned now. There are over 20 different pride flags, are they going to continue listing all of them as they go until only neutral tones are allowed? 😐
There so many items in shops that can be any of those colors. Imagine going shopping and one has his pride flag check list lol.
This is getting too ridiculous.
Cue another 100 comments by homophobes equating LGBTQI rights with pedophilia – in a country where you can still legally marry a 15 year old girl.
https://www.girlsnotbrides.org/learning-resources/child-marriage-atlas/regions-and-countries/kuwait/
“in a country where you can still legally marry a 15 year old girl”
15 years old girls can marry without parents consent in more than one state in the united states, your point being?
Thank you for the update Mark 👍
Great initiative. God bless Kuwait.
This country is getting worse by the second.
[Info : Negative opinion detected. User successfully added to deportation list]
This is a lie. Kuwait is getting much better. Look at the infrastructure they building and the plan for 2035. It sucks when you see people from other countries get jealous of the progress.
Can’t tell if you’re serious or just trolling 🤔
Fake it till you make it, I guess? (Spoiler alert: we will likely never make it)
this goes to the people supporting the flags,,,,,”” if you dont like it LEAVE our country” end of story
Where should the gay Kuwaitis go?
Seek treatment.
10000%
Care to explain how someone can seek treatment for liking a different gender?
Like is there an anal probe that fixes someone’s tendency to like the same gender?
Or maybe you just need to read the quran day and night and magically poof you become straight again?
Conversion therapy doesn’t work if thats what you are eluding to, Its been banned in plenty of places.
What I’m trying to say is, some people are gay/bi or whatever. Just accept it, its a fact and they’ve been around forever its not gonna change if we make it illegal.
How do you seek treatment for something that is illegal and where are the treatment centers here?
Maybe you should be the one to seek treatment?
This is a very useful reference. I don’t usually buy colorful clothes. Black is my favorite color because I am always depressed.
However, when I do feel like buying a colorful item, I know this guide will ensure I don’t end up on the wrong side of the law.
Ah yes, everyone loves a checklist of things not to do before stepping outside!
How to not get deported:
Wear no color combo ✔
No complaining about weather ✔
Don’t make eye contact with cop when expat ✔
Fun fact: People on failaka island worshipped a gay god
Source?
Ketchup, mustard or mayonnaise sir?
Mayochup please, thank you.
Can I still watch Rainbow Brite?
Bottom three are for Bisexual, Lesbian and Transgender.
This feels more like a campaign to educate us on the LGBTQ+ community. Go Kuwait!
It does feel like it! XD
Bottom flags are for shemales I think
to be a gay pride flag specialist at the ministry of commerce, do you need a bachelor’s degree or just major wasta?
asking for a friend.
Requirements for this job aren’t very demanding. You just need proof that you aren’t colorblind and be able to count fast.
In other news Burger King USA is marketing a new whopper calling it a “Pride Whopper”. Its a whopper with two top buns or two bottom buns! Why make a burger gay now!
Kuwait is a Muslim majority country. The majority of the legislative and cultural values in Kuwait are based on Islam. Hence for example, alcohol and pork products are prohibited.
Article 2, 9, 10 and 49 of the Kuwaiti constitution are there to maintain societal order in a Muslim country.
As Muslims, we believe there is a creator to this world. And the creator Allah almighty has sent us guidance through the Quran and the prophet Muhammad PBUH. For us to know what is right and what is wrong we follow the guidance of the most high. Sodomy and the whole LGBTQ ideology goes against our belief (and every major religion for that matter). As Muslims we believe that there is a greater purpose to our existance than to eat, drink and satisfy our desires. We are here to live by Allah’s guidance and worship him alone.
Can anyone answer this following question: If a hundred years from now, a society decides that it is okay for an adult male to have consensual sex with his mother, would it be okay?
Who decides? Where is the line drawn?
Can we not oppose something that goes against our beliefs without being called bigots or backward, transphobic, or homophobic?
I appreciate the thoughtful non-toxic comment. You’re 100% right about the fact that it’s a Muslim country by law. Everyone is free to oppose anything. Like many people, I just don’t consider it “ideology”. It’s not something people learn about and magically convert to. It isn’t a disorder either. It’s something people are and realize as they grow up. For example, I’m straight and no amount of homosexual content will convert me into a homosexual person. I think the LGBT people here should just leave the country because Kuwait will never be tolerant towards them, by design.
And to answer your question, why would a person who had consensual sex with his mother ever publicize it if it’s considered taboo? There are many messed up cultures and traditions right now that would be condemned by another society in another part of the world. If it becomes the norm, then so be it. If I disapprove of it, I won’t be a part of it. We should draw our own lines.
Whole argument is based on “Everyone is free to oppose anything”, which is not true, in fact not just in Kuwait, it is untrue in every shingle nation in the world, pick a nation and you’ll find something that is to them so taboo, that they don’t even verbally argue against it.
Too bad theft, corruption, and bribery are not banned in our Muslim country.
Dubai is an Islamic Emirate. So are many Islamic countries closing their eyes to what happens behind closed doors and under the sheets. Kuwait must do the same. Live and let live. There are more pressing issues to be concerned about and to be campaigned for.
Your morality is not defined by forcing it on others. It is how you individually live it. Even same sex couples aren’t allowed to publicly display their affection around this part of the world. The LGBTQ+ community too will live by those rules. LET THEM BE!!!
THIS 100%
This.
https://queerintheworld.com/different-lgbtq-flags-and-meaning/
Someone tell them they need to make at least 8 more posts about naughty flags.
Makes me sad that a comment neither rude or insulting was not worthy of being posted.
https://248am.com/mark/blog-info/blog-update-migrating-to-new-host/
I see, said the blind man. Thank you
Can you please share the source of the 80% figure you’re basing your statement on?
No Bader, you don’t get to escape this one, you declare the “fact”, you bring the source, the burden on proof is on you, even though this issue is irrelevant.