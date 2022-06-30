Just a quick note, the blog is currently migrating to a new web host so some of the most recent comments might not make the move. So in case, your comment disappears it’s because of the move and not censorship. Once the move is done I’ll post a second update.
Update: The move has been completed.
Update2: I must have done something wrong cuz I ended up accidentally deleting over a year’s worth of posts and comments on Facebook. Ouch.
Oh no, not the valuable comments!
yup, also lost 1 post which I just reposted
What’s the new host?
Kinsta
Ah that explains why my comments are always on the chopping block
It was all planned and timed precisely ;)
That’s what someone who would sensor the comments would say