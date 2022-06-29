Ascend is a rock climbing club that has been fairly active in Kuwait for a few years, and a couple of months ago they opened up a climbing wall. Their plan is to eventually open a climbing center but for now they came together as a community and built this wall at their headquarters.

The climbing wall is outdoors and opens to the public every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. A single session costs 5KD, 10 sessions for 30KD, and 20 sessions are for 40KD. It’s not a very large wall but it’s a great start considering there isn’t really another good alternative. The only climbing mall we had was at Marina Waves but that closed down years ago.

If you want to find out more or are interested in trying climbing out, check them out on Instagram @ascend.kw