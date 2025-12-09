Kuwait bans clothing with any visuals relating to drugs

The Ministry of Interior has warned of strict penalties for individuals found wearing, using, or displaying items that promote or encourage narcotics-related activities, including through images, symbols, writings or logos.
According to an official notice issued under the “Safeguarding Our Homeland” campaign, violators may face fines of up to KD 500. The warningapplies to goods, printed materials, clothing, accessories, and any other items bearing content that incites or glorifies drug use or narcotic crimes. source
I can’t believe this is actually real, it sounds like something they would have announced back in the 90s along with banning CDs with explicit lyrics.
Well I mean.. anyone who wears a cannabis leaf or Bob Marley smoking up should be fined by the fashion police
the soruce link is not wokring
Thanks jus fixed it
I am transiting thru Kwt next month, round trip. I have one tee which I wear while traveling that says: “Orgasm Donor” and another which has – “Your Nudes are Safe with Me” scrawled across the front.
Trust I should be home and dry wearing this. No hint of promoting drug culture implicit here but I worry that it remains open to interpretation 🧐😳
Best to choose wisely when buying souvenirs from Amsterdam 🤣
Also, aren’t there bigger issues to worry about? Like actual drug crimes taking place?
Be safe everyone, let’s not mock this. This may seem ridiculous but there is a huge problem here with drug trafficking and lives being finished. There is a whole underbelly of this country that’s being dealt with that no one is really aware of. Have patience with it. t-shirts are not the problem.
Not really new.
https://www.arabtimesonline.com/news/refrain-wearing-dab-t-shirt-avoid-facing-legal-problems/
Remember this. As we all know and it is common knowledge that the ‘Dab act’ is a sign of consuming…..