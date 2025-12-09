Kuwait bans clothing with any visuals relating to drugs

The Ministry of Interior has warned of strict penalties for individuals found wearing, using, or displaying items that promote or encourage narcotics-related activities, including through images, symbols, writings or logos.

According to an official notice issued under the “Safeguarding Our Homeland” campaign, violators may face fines of up to KD 500. The warningapplies to goods, printed materials, clothing, accessories, and any other items bearing content that incites or glorifies drug use or narcotic crimes. source