Categories
Activities Lists Shopping

Camping and Outdoor Gear Shops in Kuwait (2025 List)

I’m planning to go camping next week and need to pick up some new gear to add to what I already have. Even though next week’s trip is in the desert, I’m also hoping to camp in Saudi this year and maybe Failaka, where the image on top was taken by @diam89. There isn’t much time to order anything from Amazon for next week, but thankfully we do have a lot of local options.

Most of the brands sold in Kuwait lean more toward the budget end, but my favorite outdoor brand is Nemo Equipment and we luckily have a local dealer for it, although their selection is a bit limited. I bought a NEMO tent 13 years ago and still use it today so always try and buy their stuff when I can.

If you’re looking for camping or outdoor gear, I’ve listed the places I know that have a good selection along with some of the brands they carry. If I missed a place let me know in the comments.

AAW
Campingaz, Coleman, Magma, Snow Peak

Ace Hardware
Bestway, Coghlan’s, Coleman, Mr. Heater, Pavillo, Wenzel

Al Azame
Barebones, Leatherman, Nitecore, Teton, Thaw, Victorinox

All Degrees
Biotite, Black Diamond, Osprey, UCO

Alyash
Sells mostly Alyash brand

Camouflage
Sells mostly Camouflage brand

Camp N Sea
Bestway, Coleman, Dometic, KingCamp, Naturehike, Nemo, Outwell, Teton, Thaw

Decathlon
Sells only Quechua brand

DreamTeam
Gerber, Leatherman, Nebo, Nitecore, Olight, Pelican, SOL

Naturehike
Sells only Naturehike brand

ORP
ARB, Biolite, NEMO Equipment

Outdoor Kuwait
Camelbak, Campingmoon, GSI Outdoor, Jera, Solo Stove

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 