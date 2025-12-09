Camping and Outdoor Gear Shops in Kuwait (2025 List)

I’m planning to go camping next week and need to pick up some new gear to add to what I already have. Even though next week’s trip is in the desert, I’m also hoping to camp in Saudi this year and maybe Failaka, where the image on top was taken by @diam89. There isn’t much time to order anything from Amazon for next week, but thankfully we do have a lot of local options.
Most of the brands sold in Kuwait lean more toward the budget end, but my favorite outdoor brand is Nemo Equipment and we luckily have a local dealer for it, although their selection is a bit limited. I bought a NEMO tent 13 years ago and still use it today so always try and buy their stuff when I can.
If you’re looking for camping or outdoor gear, I’ve listed the places I know that have a good selection along with some of the brands they carry. If I missed a place let me know in the comments.
AAW
Campingaz, Coleman, Magma, Snow Peak
Ace Hardware
Bestway, Coghlan’s, Coleman, Mr. Heater, Pavillo, Wenzel
Al Azame
Barebones, Leatherman, Nitecore, Teton, Thaw, Victorinox
All Degrees
Biotite, Black Diamond, Osprey, UCO
Alyash
Sells mostly Alyash brand
Camouflage
Sells mostly Camouflage brand
Camp N Sea
Bestway, Coleman, Dometic, KingCamp, Naturehike, Nemo, Outwell, Teton, Thaw
Decathlon
Sells only Quechua brand
DreamTeam
Gerber, Leatherman, Nebo, Nitecore, Olight, Pelican, SOL
Naturehike
Sells only Naturehike brand
ORP
ARB, Biolite, NEMO Equipment
Outdoor Kuwait
Camelbak, Campingmoon, GSI Outdoor, Jera, Solo Stove