NEMO Equipment Now in Kuwait

Just a quick post for anyone looking to pick up an excellent sleeping pad or sleeping bag, ORP now have NEMO equipment available. They don’t have a large selection but what’s important is that we now have NEMO in Kuwait and they’re being sold at NEMO’s MSRP. So for example, the NEMO Forte Endless Promise 35 Long sleeping bag sells for 62KD on Amazon (without tax or shipping) vs 69KD at ORP.

I have a NEMO tent which I purchased back in 2012 (pictured above) and I still use it and love it. Their stuff really lasts a long time.

If you want to check out what they have, here is the link.