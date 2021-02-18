According to @kuwaitnews, Kuwait has started vaccinating elderly expats as well as expats with chronic health issues. I’ve also had people get in touch with me letting me know that their parents or grandparents have started getting their appointments. This is really great news to end the week. Thank you to everyone that supported this request and helped make this happen!

مقيم لبناني بعد اخذ لقاح كورونا : شكرا للكويت pic.twitter.com/p7uJ2MSId4 — KUWAIT NEWS كويت نيوز (@KuwaitNews) February 17, 2021

