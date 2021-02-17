Dine-In Records is a local online record store with a decent collection of albums. I’ve previously posted about two other local stores, Vinyl Destination and Misfits and although Dine-In has a smaller collection than both of those, the three combined give you a larger variety of albums to choose from. Prices start from KD10 and you can check out their collection on their website dineinrecordskw.com

Of course, if you want older or used records you still have the option of the Antique Basement.