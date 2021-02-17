Dine-In Records is a local online record store with a decent collection of albums. I’ve previously posted about two other local stores, Vinyl Destination and Misfits and although Dine-In has a smaller collection than both of those, the three combined give you a larger variety of albums to choose from. Prices start from KD10 and you can check out their collection on their website dineinrecordskw.com
Of course, if you want older or used records you still have the option of the Antique Basement.
I remember their first reddit post!
One thing I’m lowkey concerned about the legality of selling vinyls with explicit covers. Not an issue with me, but we all know how close-minded Kuwait can be.
I’m getting one of those Hybrid Moments finding this out Mark. Thanks.
I’m genuinely going to ask: what makes vinyl special other than being a collectable item? What makes it better (or different) than listening to FLAC or 320 kbps music files?
Does the music actually sounds better?
It’s mostly aesthetics and a desire to be old-fashioned, like cassettes in this world of digital music streaming. Also makes a fun wall decor. They do make a pop and hissing noise which sounds like foam on the ears, which some people actually like.