Local banks have started testing Apple Pay after the Ministry of Finance dropped the idea of trying to levy a tax on Apple. Apple Pay allows you to pay by tapping your phone or watch to a payment terminal without needing to have your physical card on you. Apple Pay already works on our existing Knet machines but until now it hasn’t been possible to add your Kuwaiti debit or credit card to your phone.

All local banks are expected to launch Apple Pay at the same time, so no matter what bank you use, you’ll have Apple Pay.

عاجل | رسمياً.. البدء بالتشغيل التجريبي لخدمة Apple Pay في الكويت ومن المتوقع تشغيلها وإطلاق الخدمة قريباً pic.twitter.com/iNf4WR595m — كويت نيوز (@KuwaitNews) October 11, 2022

I’m curious to see if adding a local Kuwaiti card to my US Apple account will cause some sort of conflict. I don’t think it will. Do you have a non-US card connected to your US Apple account? Does it change anything?